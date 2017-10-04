Two More Fast & Furious Cars Coming To Rocket League Next Week

Rocket League is no stranger to getting guest vehicles in its game, from the Batmobile from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice to the DeLorean from Back To the Future to, most recently, some spiffy Nintendo cars exclusively for the forthcoming Nintendo Switch. But now the team at Psyonix has opted to get a little Fast…and Furious again.

The company has announced that it has combined its efforts with Universal Brand Development to bring two cars from the hit Fast & Furious movie series to Rocket League, making their debut next week, on October 11th. This is for all versions of the game, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The two cars in question are premium Battle-Cars, with the first being the ’99 Nissan from Universal’s 2 Fast 2 Furious, while the second is the classic ’70 Dodge Charger R/T from the original The Fast and the Furious. Both cars will come with a new set of Wheels, as well as a number of Decals to decorate them with, which are listed below.

Fast & Furious ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 Decals

2Bold

2Cool

2Tuff

Clean Cut

The Clutch

Home Stretch

Fast & Furious ’70 Dodge Charger R/T Decals

Alameda Twin

Flames

Good Graces

Rally

Sinclair

Wheelman

The cars will sell for $1.99 apiece once they make their debut in the game.

This is the latest collaboration of the two parties, as they teamed up once before earlier in the year when they brought the Dodge Ice Charger to the game from the box office hit The Fate of the Furious. And something tells us that the two parties aren’t done yet, as we’re likely to see even more cars come rolling onto the field as part of the promotion. It’s unsure just what might be coming, but we’ll probably know more in just a few months.

Psyonix hasn’t made it clear whether or not the Fast & Furious DLC will be coming to the Nintendo Switch version of Rocket League when it arrives later this year, but it’d be interesting to see how these rides compare to, say, that sleek Metroid car.

Rocket League is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and will release this holiday season for Nintendo Switch.