New Rocket League Update Out Now, Here’s What’s New

Psyonix has put out another Rocket League update that adds some new content and fixes a couple of bugs. Patch v1.65 was released for all available platforms on Monday and is relatively light in terms of its contents, but it does contain some new cosmetics for players’ cars as well as fixes for bugs and the acknowledgment of known issues that are still being worked on.
The full contents of the update can be found below courtesy of the official patch notes that were released as the update was going live. This update was released in the midst of the ongoing Radical Summer event that started on June 10th and will be live until August 12th. The 80s Blockbusters portion of the event is currently what’s underway now and will be live until July 1st when it gives way to the 80s Culture content.
NEW CONTENT
- MLB
- ‘American League’ Topper
- ‘National League’ Topper
- Monstercat (Antennae)
- ‘7 Minutes Dead’
- ‘Desert Star’
- ‘Ephixa & Heartful’
- ‘Televisor’
- ‘Tut Tut Child’
- ‘Varien’
- ‘WRLD’
BUG FIXES
- Adjusted Esports Wheels to ensure they’re symmetrical on both sides of the car
- [Nintendo Switch] Fixed a bug causing players to enter a match stuck in an incorrect camera view
- Players should no longer enter a match with an invisible Battle-Car
- [Nintendo Switch] Fixed the appearance (thickness) of several Rocket Boosts
- This fix was included in an earlier release (v1.64) on PS4/Steam/Xbox One
- Earned Tier Points now display correctly at the end of a match, and in the Rocket Pass menu
- Adjusted appearance of Black Painted Generator II Wheels
KNOWN ISSUES
- Ball indicator may not appear near the middle of Throwback Arena
- [Salty Shores] Lighting in the arena tints some Decals more blue than normal
- Tournament creators may not be able to spectate Tournament matches
- Several Wheels may show the rotor or hub clipping through on certain Car Bodies
- Crates received while playing will not stack with Crates in inventory, but they will stack correctly after a game restart
- [Xbox One] The ‘Slash Beam III’ Rocket Boost may reduce your frame rate
- Post match XP bar is blue instead of green for Rocket Pass Premium users
- On ‘Double Goal’ and ‘Underpass’ Arenas, the Orange team goal displays Blue shields
Rocket League’s Radical Summer event is live now until August 12th.