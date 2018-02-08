Rocket League Patch Kicks Off New Season with Victory Crate, Season Rewards

With the end of Rocket League’s sixth competitive season, the next year of games is ready to begin with a new crate and rewards for the previous season’s players.

Like other games that offer a ranked mode, Rocket League offers various prized depending on how high players climb in the rankings with the top-tier players receiving some flashy rewards. Everyone who participated in the ranked mode and completed their placement matches will get a special set of wheels to denote the highest rank achieved during season six, so even if you dropped down a few ranks during your climb, you’ll still be awarded for the highest rank.

Along with the start of the new season comes a soft reset for players’ ranks as well which will require more placement matches to find a new rank. Winning half of these will put you somewhere near your previous season ranking, so be sure not to slack on the placements if you want to get off to a good start.

Below are the full patch notes with every change coming to Rocket League in Patch 1.41.

NEW CONTENT

General

‘Victory Crate’ has been added

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Competitive Season 6

Competitive Season 6 has ended. Titles and items will be awarded for your highest rank achieved during the season. Season 6 Rewards are custom, non-tradeable Wheels

Receiving the Season 6 reward Wheels is contingent upon successful completion of Season Reward Levels

Reward Wheels: ‘Season 6 – Bronze’ ‘Season 6 – Silver’ ‘Season 6 – Gold’ ‘Season 6 – Platinum’ ‘Season 6 – Diamond’ ‘Season 6 – Champion’

Season 6 Grand Champions will also receive the ‘Season 6 Grand Champion’ Title

We will update the appearance of the ‘Season 6 – Diamond’ Wheels in a future hotfix or update.

Competitive Season 7

Competitive Season 7 has begun Season 7 brings a “soft reset” that requires you to do placement matches in each playlist to recalibrate Winning half of your placement matches will land you near your previous season ranking League Rankings will be temporarily empty until players complete their placement matches



BUG FIXES

General

[Nintendo Switch] Fixed an issue with Party invites when the console language is set to Japanese

This fix may apply to any non-English standard characters outside of the Japanese language selection

Players will no longer receive an error message when trying to trade up the ‘Maximon’ Decal for X-Devil

After leaving a Competitive Match early, Competitive Matchmaking ban messages now display time correctly in hours and minutes in languages other than English.

KNOWN ISSUES

The following known issues will be addressed in a hotfix before our next major update: