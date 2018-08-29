Rocket League Progression Update Now Live

Last week, we filled you in on the first details about Rocket League‘s new progression update, one that would set the pace for the incoming Rocket Pass that’s set to launch later this month. Well, hold on tight, players, as that update has just arrived.

The developers at Psyonix have detailed the update on its blog page with a massive amount of details. We’ve captured some of the general points below, but it certainly builds up to something much bigger with the Rocket Pass and other stuff being added to the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here are the general features that are incoming with today’s patch:

Progression: Gaining Experience and Leveling Up has been rebuilt from the ground-up

Clubs: You can now form a ‘Club’ with other players and participate in Club Matches

Rocket Pass 1 will go live one week after this update’s release

Match Forfeit adjustments

Real-time text filtering has been added for Player Names, Clubs, and Tournaments

New Achievements have also been added to the game, including the following:

‘Join the Club!’

‘Together is Better’

‘New Challenger’

‘People Person’

‘Squad Goals’

‘Best of the Bunch’

There are also a few general changes that have been made to the game, which you can find below:

The Garage Tabs have been reordered to make Goal Explosions easier to access

Increased Maximum Keys allowed in a single trade to 200

[Steam] Added “Particle Detail” to Video Options

[Nintendo Switch] Text Size of UI is now adjusted between Docked and Undocked states

Spectator Camera: Player hotkeys are now synchronized across all spectators

Updated visuals on some Arenas to better handle alternate team colors

Added controller vibration when you matchmake into a game

In addition, the blog has other details that are worth reading over, particularly with general progression, clubs and other bug fixes to the game. It all leads into next week’s Rocket Pass, which you can read more about here.

The progression update is live across all formats, and should download automatically when you start up the game. It probably shouldn’t take up too much space.

Rocket League is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.