Rocket League Surprises Players With New NFL Content

Rocket League has surprised PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Nintendo Switch players with new NFL content. Unfortunately, the NFL content is limited to just cosmetic items, and it's not free. The news comes way of the game's official website and is accompanied by a brand new trailer from Psyonix and Epic Games highlighting the content. That said, if you're excited to rock your favorite football team in Rocket League, you will need to wait until tomorrow when the new content goes live.

As for the new content, dubbed The NFL Fan Pack, it's limited to a decal for each and every team in the NFL. In other words, for 800 credits, you can cop 32 decals, but there's a catch. Not only are the decals not available for individual purchase, but they are only for the Octane. So, if you're a Fennec or Domius main, you're simply out of luck and unable to rep your favorite NFL team.

According to Psyonix, the pack is a limited-time offer that will only be available until December 28. After this, it will be removed from the Item Shop, and right now there's no word if it will ever return. There's also no word of the decals coming to any other cars.

"Huddle up! Your favorite NFL teams are ready to blitz Rocket League with the NFL Fan Pack," writes Psyonix. "Starting December 17, football fans will be able to rep their favorite NFL teams in Rocket League. The NFL Fan Pack comes with slick new Octane Decals for all 32 NFL teams. Check them out in the slideshow below! The Pack will be available for purchase in-game until December 28 for 800 Credits. Look out for the pack as its own tab within the Item Shop. Enjoy gameday, and throw on your favorite team's Octane decal as teams battle for the playoffs! "

(Photo: Psyonix)

Will you be picking up this new NFL content?