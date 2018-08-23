Rocket League Releasing Progression Update Next Week

With the Rocket Pass set to release for Rocket League later this month, Psyonix has a lot of work ahead of it when it comes to its online audience. Fortunately, it’s more than ready for the task, as it has a big progression update that’s set to launch in just a few days.

Coming next week, the update is “focused on how and when you can earn XP and how you play with your friends online.” The official details for the update can be found below, straight from the Psyonix blog page:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Our next Rocket League update arrives next week! Coming to all platforms on August 29, the Progression Update is focused on how and when you earn XP and how you play with your friends online.

Our overhaul of progression moves XP from Offline Matches to Online and will give first-time and Rocketeer players alike new ways to unlock FREE content. We’ve also removed the level 75 cap, added XP bonuses and created new in-game Titles you can earn over time. Be sure to catch up on new progression system details in our deep dive blog.

Joining the progression changes is Clubs, our newest in-game social feature. Clubs lets you and your friends organize and compete as a proper team within the Rocket League client. You’ll be able to name your Club, create a custom Club Tag and have up to 20 players unified as one! We’ll dive deeper into Clubs before the update goes live, so consider this a brief peek at what’s to come.

What else is coming in the Progression Update?

Avatar Borders: A brand new Customization Item that lives alongside your platform’s Avatar and your Player Banner!

Real-time filtering for text related to Clubs, Tournaments, and Party Chat

New Achievements and Trophies

A ‘Particle Details’ Video Option

Quality of Life (QoL) changes and bug fixes

…and more!

What about Rocket Pass and RocketID? Rocket Pass will go live the week after the Progression Update is released — be on the lookout for an in-game countdown once we’re closer to the launch! As for RocketID and Cross-Platform Parties, we’re still on track to release it before the end of September, as outlined in our latest Roadmap Update blog.

So it looks like some big features are coming. Now we’ll see how the Rocket League community reacts!

Rocket League is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.