Rocket League Rival Gravity Goal Reportedly Being Made by 2K Games

According to a new report, 2K Games is currently developing a competitor to Rocket League. Psyonix's Rocket League exploded onto the gaming scene in 2015 when it launched on PlayStation 4 and PC. It made massive waves for its unique concept and fast, fluid gameplay. As it became more successful, it expanded to Xbox and Nintendo platforms and even welcomed in big crossovers for films like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Back to the Future. More recently, Rocket League crossed over with The Batman, showing that major motion picture studios recognize the potential of this relatively simple indie game that has since become one of the biggest online games ever.

Despite its prolonged success, Rocket League didn't spawn any clones from rival developers, but that may be changing. According to eXputer, 2K Games is developing a Rocket League rival known as Gravity Goal. It's virtually identical to Psyonix's game in terms of the overall objective, but players will be using Tron-esque bikes and have discs that they can fling to attack other players. The only form of offense in Rocket League is ramming your car into another player, which can result in the player being briefly killed, but it sounds like 2K wants to be more proactive about combat. The discs will be used to slow down or temporarily halt enemies altogether, but the damage it does is based on how fast players are going. The report also noted that the game was in alpha last year and could be getting a proper reveal in the coming months. As of right now, it's believed the game will launch on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Rocket League has been the sole contender of the vehicular sports genre, but it seems like 2K Games could create a worthy competitor. Of course, if it's not different enough and the gameplay isn't rock solid, it may be hard to pull people away from Psyonix's game, but it's still a valiant effort.

