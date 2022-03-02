Rocket League Adds The Batman’s Batmobile, But Only for a Limited Time

The Batman is set to arrive in theaters later this week, and when it does, it will feature a brand-new take on the Batmobile. Gamers that want to take the vehicle for a spin themselves will be able to do so in Rocket League starting today! The car is available as part of an in-game bundle, which will cost 1100 credits in the Item Shop. In addition to the car, players will be treated to a number of other extras inspired by the movie. As previously revealed, the bundle will include the following:

Batmobile (2022) Body (Dominus Hitbox)

Batmobile (2022) Engine Audio

Dark Knight Matte Paint Finish

Batmobile (2022) Wheels

Batmobile (2022) Boost

Batmobile (2022) Trail

Reel Life Decal

The Batman Goal Explosion

Outside of the Goal Explosion, the items in this bundle can only be used with the 2022 Batmobile. As has been the case for Batman’s other cars in Rocket League, the new Batmobile cannot be customized with anything offered outside of this bundle. The game has previously offered takes on the Batmobile from the 1989 Batman movie, as well as the Batmobile from Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

In addition to the latest Batmobile, Rocket League will be hosting a limited-time mode called Gotham City Rumble. The mode is similar to the normal version of Rumble, but the power-ups have been themed to classic Batman villains, including the Joker (Boxing Glove), Poison Ivy (Vines), and Clayface (Spikes). Fans interested in purchasing the bundle or checking out the new LTM should keep in mind that bothwill be available for a very short amount of time. The car and LTM should both be live right now, but only through March 8th at 6 p.m. PT.

Rocket League is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on snagging the Batmobile in Rocket League? Have you purchased any of the previous versions of the car?