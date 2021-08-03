Rocket League Surprises Players With New Car

✖

Rocket League has surprised players on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S with a brand new car. More specifically, and ahead of the end of Season 3, Psyonix and Epic Games has revealed a new Item Series, or more specifically, the Auriga series, which will begin appearing as Blueprints starting today. And headlining the Auriga Series is the Dingo, the game's latest car, which Psyonix pitches as an "enforcer with classic stylings and an Octane hitbox."

If you get the Dingo, you will get four new Decals, and that's it, but there are additional Decals specific to the new car included in the series. On top of this, the series comes packing a dozen all-new items, including the Glitch and Astro-CSX wheels, both of which also have Special Edition variants. Meanwhile, for those in the market for the extra premium cosmetics, the series also has two new Black Market items: the Encryption Decal and the Inamorata Goal Explosion.

Below, you can check out the new car and find a link with additional details and media, courtesy of the official Rocket League Twitter account:

🚗 It's Dingo! 🚗

Meet the new car and the Auriga Item Series, appearing as Blueprints starting today. Look for these new items in the Item Shop soon! https://t.co/AYDMX5sN7T pic.twitter.com/skJqJu1iFl — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) August 3, 2021

As always, the newly-added items can unlock via two different methods. One of these is via Blueprints. The other method is straight through the Item Shop. Obviously, to get the former you will need to play matches or trade with other players with said Blueprints. Meanwhile, the latter option is going to be straightforward.

Rocket League is available, for free, via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. For more coverage on the free-to-play game, click here. As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think of the Dino and the new Auriga Item series?