Rocket League Players Divided Over Season 5

Rocket League players on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are divided over Season 5 due to the rewards for Season 4 releasing alongside the new season. The next season of the free-to-play game is set to release on November 17, and will add an arena dubbed Starbase Arc (Aftermath), music from Grimes, a new car dubbed Nexus (Plank hitbox), a new Rocket Pass, and of course plenty of new cosmetic items. Meanwhile, a day after Season 5 releases, a new LTM “with a new twist on Heatseeker,” dubbed Heatseeker Ricochet, will release as part of three new Labs Arenas: Hourglass, Colossus, and Barricade.

The reaction to Season 5 and its content has been positive, but it’s been drowned out by uproar over the rewards coming at the end of Season 4. At the moment of publishing, Psyonix and Epic Games are focusing on Season 5, with the Season 4 Rewards trailer not even being listed. And that’s because players aren’t happy with the rewards. Over on YouTube, the unlisted trailer has almost exclusively dislikes, with comments blasting the content. Meanwhile, over on Twitter, the pair haven’t mentioned the rewards for Season 4, but that’s all players are talking about in the replies to tweets about Season 5. And just like YouTube, the comments are negative.

At the moment of publishing, neither Psyonix nor Epic Games have addressed this negative feedback. At this point, it’s likely too late to release different rewards for Season 4, so we don’t expect this to change, but if it does change, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on Rocket League — including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, and all of the latest speculation — click here.

