Rocket League Season 6 Rewards Revealed

Rocket League Season 6 is starting to near its conclusion, and developer Psyonix has now revealed the rewards players can look forward to. This time around, players will receive Decals based on their rank. Grand Champions and Supersonic Legends will also be getting some fun new titles, as well. All in all, these rewards are a little less exciting than the Goal Explosions we saw for Season 5, but for some players, this could be a little extra incentive before the season comes to an end. The full list from Rocket League's official website can be found below:

SEASON 6 REWARDS

Bronze I or higher – Season 6 – Bronze Decal

Silver I or higher – Season 6 – Silver Decal + lower Decal

Gold I or higher – Season 6 – Gold Decal + lower Decals

Platinum I or higher – Season 6 – Platinum Decal + lower Decals

Diamond I or higher – Season 6 – Diamond Decal + lower Decals

Champion I or higher – Season 6 – Champion Decal + lower Decals

Grand Champion I – Season 6 – Grand Champion Decal + lower Decals

Supersonic Legend – Season 6 – Supersonic Legend Decal + lower Decals

GRAND CHAMPION TITLE REWARDS

Competitive Grand Champion: "S6 GRAND CHAMPION" in Crimson text

Rumble Grand Champion: "S6 RNG CHAMP" in Crimson text

Hoops Grand Champion: "S6 DUNK MASTER" in Crimson text

Snow Day Grand Champion: "S6 BLIZZARD WIZARD" in Crimson text

Dropshot Grand Champion: "S6 FLOOR DESTROYER" in Crimson text

SUPERSONIC LEGEND TITLE REWARDS

Competitive Supersonic Legend: "S6 SUPERSONIC LEGEND" in Titanium White text

Rumble Supersonic Legend: "S6 RNGENIUS" in Titanium White text

Hoops Supersonic Legend: "S6 LEGENDARY BALLER" in Titanium White text

Snow Day Supersonic Legend: "S6 ICE TITAN" in Titanium White text

Dropshot Supersonic Legend: "S6 TILE ANNIHILATOR" in Titanium White text

At the end of Season 5, Tournament Credits were reset, and players can expect to see the same at the end of Season 6. Rocket League fans can continue to work towards these rewards until Season 6 comes to an end on June 15th. The rewards will be available to players on all Rocket League platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

