Rocket League Season 6 Rewards Revealed
Rocket League Season 6 is starting to near its conclusion, and developer Psyonix has now revealed the rewards players can look forward to. This time around, players will receive Decals based on their rank. Grand Champions and Supersonic Legends will also be getting some fun new titles, as well. All in all, these rewards are a little less exciting than the Goal Explosions we saw for Season 5, but for some players, this could be a little extra incentive before the season comes to an end. The full list from Rocket League's official website can be found below:
SEASON 6 REWARDS
- Bronze I or higher – Season 6 – Bronze Decal
- Silver I or higher – Season 6 – Silver Decal + lower Decal
- Gold I or higher – Season 6 – Gold Decal + lower Decals
- Platinum I or higher – Season 6 – Platinum Decal + lower Decals
- Diamond I or higher – Season 6 – Diamond Decal + lower Decals
- Champion I or higher – Season 6 – Champion Decal + lower Decals
- Grand Champion I – Season 6 – Grand Champion Decal + lower Decals
- Supersonic Legend – Season 6 – Supersonic Legend Decal + lower Decals
GRAND CHAMPION TITLE REWARDS
- Competitive Grand Champion: "S6 GRAND CHAMPION" in Crimson text
- Rumble Grand Champion: "S6 RNG CHAMP" in Crimson text
- Hoops Grand Champion: "S6 DUNK MASTER" in Crimson text
- Snow Day Grand Champion: "S6 BLIZZARD WIZARD" in Crimson text
- Dropshot Grand Champion: "S6 FLOOR DESTROYER" in Crimson text
SUPERSONIC LEGEND TITLE REWARDS
- Competitive Supersonic Legend: "S6 SUPERSONIC LEGEND" in Titanium White text
- Rumble Supersonic Legend: "S6 RNGENIUS" in Titanium White text
- Hoops Supersonic Legend: "S6 LEGENDARY BALLER" in Titanium White text
- Snow Day Supersonic Legend: "S6 ICE TITAN" in Titanium White text
- Dropshot Supersonic Legend: "S6 TILE ANNIHILATOR" in Titanium White text
At the end of Season 5, Tournament Credits were reset, and players can expect to see the same at the end of Season 6. Rocket League fans can continue to work towards these rewards until Season 6 comes to an end on June 15th. The rewards will be available to players on all Rocket League platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Have you been enjoying Season 6 of Rocket League? What do you think of these new rewards? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!