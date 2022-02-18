Rocket League Season 5 Rewards Revealed

Rocket League Season 5 will be coming to close in a few short weeks, and developer Psyonix has pulled back the curtain on the competitive rewards players can expect to receive. This time around, players will be getting new Goal Explosions based on their rank when the season ends. Season 5 will wrap up on March 9th, so if players want to get a better rank in the game beforehand, there are still a few weeks left to bring things up! The full list from Rocket League‘s official website can be found below:

Bronze I or higher – Season 5 – Bronze Goal Explosion

Silver I or higher – Season 5 – Silver Goal Explosion + lower Goal Explosion

Gold I or higher – Season 5 – Gold Goal Explosion + lower Goal Explosions

Platinum I or higher – Season 5 – Platinum Goal Explosion + lower Goal Explosions

Diamond I or higher – Season 5 – Diamond Goal Explosion + lower Goal Explosions

Champion I or higher – Season 5 – Champion Goal Explosion + lower Goal Explosions

Grand Champion I – Season 5 – Grand Champion Goal Explosion + lower Goal Explosions

Supersonic Legend – Season 5 – Supersonic Legend Goal Explosion + lower Goal Explosions

In addition to these rewards, Grand Champions and Supersonic Legends will also receive Title Rewards. That list can be found below:

Competitive Grand Champion: “S5 GRAND CHAMPION” in Crimson text

Rumble Grand Champion: “S5 RNG CHAMP” in Crimson text

Hoops Grand Champion: “S5 DUNK MASTER” in Crimson text

Snow Day Grand Champion: “S5 BLIZZARD WIZARD” in Crimson text

Dropshot Grand Champion: “S5 FLOOR DESTROYER” in Crimson text

Competitive Supersonic Legend: “S5 SUPERSONIC LEGEND” in Titanium White text

Rumble Supersonic Legend: “S5 RNGENIUS” in Titanium White text

Hoops Supersonic Legend: “S5 LEGENDARY BALLER” in Titanium White text

Snow Day Supersonic Legend: “S5 ICE TITAN” in Titanium White text

Dropshot Supersonic Legend: “S5 TILE ANNIHILATOR” in Titanium White text

It’s difficult to say how invested players will be in getting these rewards, but these should provide some fun perks to strive towards over the coming weeks! These rewards can be earned on all of the platforms Rocket League is available on, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Season 5 of Rocket League? What do you think of these Season 5 rewards? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!