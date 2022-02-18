Rocket League Season 5 Rewards Revealed

Rocket League Season 5 will be coming to close in a few short weeks, and developer Psyonix has pulled back the curtain on the competitive rewards players can expect to receive. This time around, players will be getting new Goal Explosions based on their rank when the season ends. Season 5 will wrap up on March 9th, so if players want to get a better rank in the game beforehand, there are still a few weeks left to bring things up! The full list from Rocket League‘s official website can be found below:
- Bronze I or higher – Season 5 – Bronze Goal Explosion
- Silver I or higher – Season 5 – Silver Goal Explosion + lower Goal Explosion
- Gold I or higher – Season 5 – Gold Goal Explosion + lower Goal Explosions
- Platinum I or higher – Season 5 – Platinum Goal Explosion + lower Goal Explosions
- Diamond I or higher – Season 5 – Diamond Goal Explosion + lower Goal Explosions
- Champion I or higher – Season 5 – Champion Goal Explosion + lower Goal Explosions
- Grand Champion I – Season 5 – Grand Champion Goal Explosion + lower Goal Explosions
- Supersonic Legend – Season 5 – Supersonic Legend Goal Explosion + lower Goal Explosions
In addition to these rewards, Grand Champions and Supersonic Legends will also receive Title Rewards. That list can be found below:
- Competitive Grand Champion: “S5 GRAND CHAMPION” in Crimson text
- Rumble Grand Champion: “S5 RNG CHAMP” in Crimson text
- Hoops Grand Champion: “S5 DUNK MASTER” in Crimson text
- Snow Day Grand Champion: “S5 BLIZZARD WIZARD” in Crimson text
- Dropshot Grand Champion: “S5 FLOOR DESTROYER” in Crimson text
- Competitive Supersonic Legend: “S5 SUPERSONIC LEGEND” in Titanium White text
- Rumble Supersonic Legend: “S5 RNGENIUS” in Titanium White text
- Hoops Supersonic Legend: “S5 LEGENDARY BALLER” in Titanium White text
- Snow Day Supersonic Legend: “S5 ICE TITAN” in Titanium White text
- Dropshot Supersonic Legend: “S5 TILE ANNIHILATOR” in Titanium White text
It’s difficult to say how invested players will be in getting these rewards, but these should provide some fun perks to strive towards over the coming weeks! These rewards can be earned on all of the platforms Rocket League is available on, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.
Have you been enjoying Season 5 of Rocket League? What do you think of these Season 5 rewards? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!