‘Rocket League’ Reveals ‘Rocket Pass 3’ Release Date And New Esports Shop

This week, independent developer and publisher, Psyonix, had a few announcements to share, including the release date of Rocket Pass 3 and a brand-new Esports Shop. More specifically, and pending certification, Psyonix will release a new “Esports Shop Update” on April 16, and a day later the new Challenge System and Rocket Pass 3 will go live.

According to Psyonix, the new Esports Shop will feature items representing various teams from the Rocket League Esports ecosystem. Psyonix says more information, including partners and items, will be revealed sometime this coming week. However, you’d assume teams such as Dignitas, Cloud9, Rogue, Team Vitality, NRG, and more will be represented.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Meanwhile, Rocket Pass 3 will go live in April 17 and finally add the new Challenge System, which will also be revealed this coming week.

Here’s a quick rundown of the entire update by Psyonix:

The Esports Shop- A new in-game shop that features items representing various teams from the Rocket League Esports ecosystem. More information including initial partners and items will be revealed next week.

Rocket Pass 3 and the Challenge System – Rocket Pass 3 will go live on April 17 and will introduce the Challenge System. More information on the Challenge System will be revealed next week!

Replay FX – A brand new toolset which features visual editing options for match replays. Changing the depth of field, altering backgrounds, adding green screen effects, color adjustment, and more post-processing effects will be possible with Replay FX.

HDR Support, Additional Monstercat Flags, and Various Quality of Life Improvements

Rocket League still boasts one of the largest and most devoted fanbases in gaming, but recently, things have gotten a little bit stale and fans began to get a little impatient over Rocket Pass 3. That said, it sounds like this new update will inject what the game has been missing.

Rocket League is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch For more news, media, and information on the popular sports game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!