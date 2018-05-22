Rocket League Reveals Salty Shores Arena in New Trailer

Rocket League fans, it’s time to get hyped! The team over at Psyonix has revealed that the Salty Shores update will be hitting all platforms on May 29th, next week!

“The ‘Salty Shores’ content update dropping on May 29 is all about Rocket League fun in the sun, starting with ‘Salty Shores,’ our brand new seaside Arena! As our sunniest map to date, Salty Shores should keep the good vibes going year-round as a permanent addition to all online Playlists! This update also brings with it the start of Competitive Season 8,” detailed the official reveal video’s description. Good vibes and healthy competition – sounds great!

The Salty Shores Update will include:

A new beach-themed Arena named Salty Shores

The Beach Blast summer in-game event that will begin on June 11

Rocket League x Monstercat Vol. 3 playlist in-game

With Competitive Season 7 coming to an end to mark the beginning of Rocket League’s eighth season, this also means that the rewards for however you did during the current season will be distributed as well. A new Crate will also accompany the update alongside a “Report Server” option that’ll let you notify Psyonix when one of the game’s many servers starts acting up so that they can fix it quicker. These details and more were shared through an official announcement on the Rocket League site that shared info on the Beach Blast event and the rest of the new features coming in the Salty Shores Update.

Our Salty Shores Update brings a brand new Arena and Competitive Season 8 to Rocket League on May 29! Read on for update details: https://t.co/lgnHkrtqyT pic.twitter.com/Gqx6WCF0wb — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) May 22, 2018

“Along with a new Arena, we’re also bringing you the start of Competitive Season 8, the distribution of Season 7 Rewards, the new ‘Impact’ Crate, fresh beats from the ‘Rocket League x Monstercat Vol. 3’ EP and more!” the official announcement from Pysonix read. “You’ll also find some nice quality of life improvements in the mix, including a new ‘Report Server’ button for when servers misbehave during an online match. Our ‘Beach Blast’ in-game Event is coming soon too, but not for a few more weeks — June 11, to be exact! We’ll have more details about Beach Blast closer to the start of the event, so stay tuned!”

Rocket League’s Salty Shores update is scheduled to release on May 29.