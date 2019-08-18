Rocket League Previews Season 11 Rewards

Rocket League’s next season is starting this month, but before that happens, players still have a while longer to work their way up Season 11’s competitive ladder to earn better seasonal rewards. August 27th will mark the start of Season 12 when an update goes live, but Season 11 will actually end at 8 a.m. PDT on that day, two hours prior to the update’s release. Ahead of the transition into the next season, Psyonix has previewed some of the rewards that players will get depending on their rank.

The rewards this year consist of different Boosts depending on where your rank landed in the competitive season, Psyonix said. Everyone from Bronze to Champion ranks will get rewards with the higher tiers getting their unique Boost as well as every reward before it. Those who go even higher and reach the Grand Champion rank will get a special Title to go affix to their profiles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Similar to previous Competitive Seasons, there’s a Boost reward for each rank (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Champion, and Grand Champion),” Psyonix said. “Grand Champion Rank will receive ‘Season 11 – Grand Champion’ Title in addition to all of the Season 11 Boosts. Those who earned the Rank of Grand Champion in Extra Modes will receive the Extra Mode-specific Grand Champion titles. Remember, you have to complete your placement matches in a Competitive Playlist and fulfill the appropriate Season Reward Level in order to earn your rewards for Competitive Season 11.”

The gif below which was also included in Psyonix’s post about the rewards previews what these Boosts will look like.

The Season 12 Update is coming to Rocket League on August 27, and it’s bringing Season 11 Rewards and more! Our latest blog has all the details: https://t.co/Zi6XTJoyHj pic.twitter.com/Rd4Ae4p17f — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) August 15, 2019

Rocket League’s Season 12 update is scheduled to go live on August 27th at which point the next competitive season will begin. From there, Rocket League players will once again have to play 10 placement matches for each playlist before they get a rank. At that point players will be able to work their way up through the ranks once again to start working towards the next season of rewards.