Rocket League Season 5 Update Live Alongside Patch Notes

The Rocket League Season 5 update is live on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything addition and change Psyonix and Epic Games have made to the popular free-to-play game with Season 5 and its complimentary update. Most notably, the new season brings with it a new arena, a new car, a new Rocket Pass, and rewards for Season 4, which players are divided over.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how big the file size of the update is, but expect it to vary platform to platform and expect a bigger download than usual, as this is usually the case when a new season drops.

Below, you can check out the update’s patch notes, courtesy of the game’s official website:

THE HEADLINES

Season 5 Rocket Pass, featuring the new car Nexus, has begun

The new ‘Starbase Arc (Aftermath)’ arena variant can be found in Online Playlists, Private Matches, and Free Play

Season 4 Rewards are dropping for all eligible players

Additional Patch Notes for our game update on November 16 can be found here

SEASON 5

Rocket Pass: Season 5 Rocket Pass, featuring the new car Nexus, has begun. Nexus uses the Plank hitbox.

Tournaments: Season 5 Tournaments are now available. Remaining Season 4 Tournament Credits have been converted into All-Star Cups. 0-12,000 Tournament Credits – receive 1 All-Star Cup. 12,001-24,000 Tournament Credits – receive 2 All-Star Cups. 24,001-36,000 Tournament Credits – receive 3 All-Star Cups. etc

Challenges: Stage 1 Challenges for Season 5 are now live.

Competitive: Season 5 Competitive has started. Season 5 Changes A soft reset has been applied to all Competitive Playlists, similar to previous seasons

NEW CONTENT

New Arena Variant: ‘Starbase Arc (Aftermath)’ can be found in Online Playlists

Season 4 Competitive Rewards: Season 4 Competitive has ended. Season Reward Items and Titles will be awarded for your highest Rank achieved during the season, and successful completion of the appropriate Season Reward Levels. Season 4 Rewards are custom, non-tradable Wheels. Bronze I or higher: ‘S4 – Bronze’, Silver I or higher: ‘S4 – Silver’, Gold I or higher: ‘S4 – Gold’, Platinum I or higher: ‘S4 – Platinum’, Diamond I or higher: ‘S4 – Diamond’, Champion I or higher: ‘S4 – Champion’, Grand Champion I or higher: ‘S4 – Grand Champion’, Supersonic Legend: ‘S4 – Supersonic Legend’

Grand Champion Titles (in Crimson text) Competitive Grand Champion: “S4 GRAND CHAMPION”, Rumble Grand Champion: “S4 RNG CHAMP”, Hoops Grand Champion: “S4 DUNK MASTER”, Snow Day Grand Champion: “S4 BLIZZARD WIZARD”, Dropshot Grand Champion: “S4 FLOOR DESTROYER”

Supersonic Legend Titles (in Titanium White text),: Competitive: “S4 SUPERSONIC LEGEND”, Rumble: “S4 RNGENIUS”, Hoops: “S4 LEGENDARY BALLER”, Snow Day: “S4 ICE TITAN”, Dropshot: “S4 TILE ANNIHILATOR”

CHANGES AND UPDATES

The report reason list has been updated to include: Text Harassment, Verbal Harassment, Match Throwing or Griefing, Intentionally Idle, XP Farming, Inappropriate Player Name, Inappropriate Club Name, Trade Scam

Report players via the Main Menu. You can now report players from the Recent Players section of your Friends List Go to Recent Players, select the relevant player name, and choose Report Player. The report reasons listed here are identical to the reasons available during a match

You can now select more than one report reason. Example: If a teammate is harassing you in team chat, and is also own-goaling, you can select both “Text Harassment,” and “Match Throwing or Griefing”.

When reporting a player for Text Harassment, press the Chat Log button to see chat lines from the reported player

A new pop-up notification will appear when you successfully report another player. To keep in-game visibility clear, this message will appear in the upper-left corner if you are reporting during a match

BUG FIXES

Fixed controller focus bug on post-match celebration screen

Fixed appearance of the Tumbling Blocks Decal

Fixed appearance of the grill on Painted Tygris cars when non-animated Decals are equipped

Fixed a bug preventing Apex Wheels from being equipped on ’99 Nissan Skyline GT-R R34

Removed option to add friend as Epic Friend when they are already on your friends list

Fixed a bug preventing NFL Decals from showing up in Garage when using Filters

The Mood Slime Rocket Boost no longer appears over the top of certain car bodies when in the Garage

Fixed an issue preventing certain car movements from resetting the idle player timer

