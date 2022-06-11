Rocket League Season 7 Release Date, Trailer Revealed

✖

The next season of Rocket League content now has a release date with Season 7 scheduled to get underway on June 15th, Psyonix announced this week. Rocket League Season 7 will consist of another new Rocket Pass for players to work through as well as plenty more (particularly glitzy) cosmetics to acquire. A trailer accompanying this release date announcement showed off some of those new additions players can look forward to as well as an updated arena and more.

"Gaudy," "Gilded," and "Golden" were words thrown around in the trailer for the new season and its associated blog post, those words being ones that give players a pretty succinct idea of what Season 7 consists of. You can see some of the flashy vehicles and cosmetics available in the next season in the trailer below.

Psyonix's blog post about the new season offered a more detailed breakdown.

"A glamorous Rocket Pass will bring a touch of class to your garage, while new Tournament Rewards add a bit of fun," Psyonix said. "Arenas get a makeover as well, with the new Utopia Coliseum (Gilded) variant. A couple of special features will come to the game later in the season, so make sure to stay till the end!"

Where cosmetics are concerned, Psyonix is introducing a new kind of "Golden Painted" items. These cosmetics are about as flashy as the new season gets since they cover your vehicles in gold, but they're not going to be available for everyone. They're only in the Pro Tiers of this season's Rocket Pass, and while you can start earning them at level 70, Psyonix cautioned players that they may have to go as high as level 150 to get Golden Items.

Psyonix added that players will be able to hone their skills even further this season with new Custom Training Packs, but we won't hear more about those until next week. As always, ranked rewards will be given out at the end of the season based on how high players climb, though we'll have to wait to hear more about those, too.