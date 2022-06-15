Rocket League Season 7 Update Live With Patch Notes
Since the publishing of this article, the Season 7 update has gone live with a new Rocket Pass, a new arena variant, pride month celebrations, Season 6 rewards, and more. To check out the patch notes for this update, click here. Meanwhile, keep scrolling for the details and patch notes for the pre-Season 7 update.
A new Rocket League update is live ahead of Season 7. Unfortunately, it's not the update that sends Season 7 live, but the update that prepares the game for Season 7. In other words, it's not super notable, but it is notable. Alongside releasing the update, Psyonix and Epic Games have gone ahead and released the patch notes for the update. which in turn reveal and detail everything the update does.
While we have the patch notes for the update, we don't have any information about the file size, which means we can only offer minimal insight into how long it may take to download. There's a little bit of content and the patch notes are fairly meaty so the download may be longer than normal.
Below, you can check out these patch notes for yourself:
THE HEADLINES
- v2.16 prepares Rocket League for Season 7
- Season 7 begins on 6/15/2022 at 8 a.m. PDT / 3 p.m. UTC
- Look for additional patch notes detailing Season 7 before the season begins
NEW CONTENT
New Arena Variant
- Utopia Coliseum (Gilded) is now available in Private Matches, and Free Play
CHANGES AND UPDATES
Custom Training Updates
- Read more about the changes to Custom Training here
- You can now complete shots in a training pack in any order you want
- Training pack progress is now included in game save data
- You can reset progress on any training pack (see Pause Menu changes below)
- New controls:
- Next and Previous Shot: Freely swap between shots in a training pack
- Select Shot: Press and hold will bring up a new drop-down menu that allows you to pick which shot in the pack you want to practice
- Shuffle Shots: Randomize the shot order (press again to reset to the original order)
- Shot Mirroring: Flip a shot to the opposing side of the arena. Mirroring works on all Arenas currently available in Custom Training
- To view and change Custom Training controls:
- Load into a Custom Training pack
- Go to Settings -> Controls -> View/Change Bindings
- Scroll to the very bottom, and you will see the new inputs right below controls for Knockout
- 'History' tab has been added to the Custom Training Menu
- New options have been added to the Custom Training Pause Menu
- Reset Progress
- End Training
End Training screen: From here, you can jump back into the pack, change to a different game mode, change the training pack, or go back to the main menu.
- This screen will appear the first time you complete every shot in a training pack, and any time you complete all of the shots in a pack after resetting progress
- This screen won't automatically appear if you are using a training pack that has already been completed if its progress hasn't been reset
Painted Items
- Sort by Paints: You can now sort Customization Items by Paints in the Car Customization and Manage Inventory menus
- Gold Paint: 'Gold' has been added as a Painted color attribute, available on select Customization Items
Player Behavior
- We have made changes and improvements to how we track and take action against in-game griefing and scoring on your own team ("own-goaling")
- If you witness any griefing or own-goaling during a match, please use the "Match Throwing/Griefing" report reason
- This will lead to disciplinary action under the "Unsportsmanlike Conduct" ban reason
- When a player is banned, a "Report Feedback" notification is sent to all players who sent in eligible reports for Match Throwing/Griefing
General
- Similar to the new shot controls in Custom Training, ball controls in Free Play now display at all times in the upper left corner
BUG FIXES
- Fixed positioning of in-game Voice Chat notifications
- Fixed a focus issue in the Friends List while navigating the Report/Block list
- [PS, Switch, Xbox] Fixed a rare bug that allowed spectators into some online matches and would place them on the field
- This issue was fixed on PC in v2.15
- Fixed a bug with the Credits pop-up after a trade has completed
- Fixed multiple bugs with text appearance on the Scoreboard
- Fixed appearance of the Shark Tooth Decal on Jager 619
- Fixed the Joker Decal on Dominus so it no longer affects Painted trim color
- Fixed appearance of the MG-88 Decal on Endo
- Voice Chat pop-up for first-time users no longer blocks controller input
- Fixed the post-match scoreboard so the MVP player name doesn't get cut off
- Fixed a bug causing a players Rank to show up as Unranked on the post-match scoreboard
KNOWN ISSUES
For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, go here
- [Custom Training] The HUD does not update automatically when changing the controls
- [Custom Training] Some shots may not mirror correctly
- [Custom Training] Replay may show car being moved across the field after a shot is mirrored
- Some Boosts may be partially visible to splitscreen players even when it is not being actively used
- Sometimes the lightning animation above a car does not trigger when a player switches teams
- The 'Boujee' Animated Decal is off centered on certain Car Bodies
- The 'Sizzled' Decal is listed as an 'Animated' decal when it is not
- For first time players only, leaving the RL Intro cinematic causes the car and grass in the Main Menu to be hidden until entering the Garage
- Some Blueprint thumbnails may disappear when rapidly switching between tabs
- When being replaced by a real player, bot names may not disappear from the scoreboard
