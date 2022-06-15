Rocket League Season 7 Update Live With Patch Notes

✖

Since the publishing of this article, the Season 7 update has gone live with a new Rocket Pass, a new arena variant, pride month celebrations, Season 6 rewards, and more. To check out the patch notes for this update, click here. Meanwhile, keep scrolling for the details and patch notes for the pre-Season 7 update.

A new Rocket League update is live ahead of Season 7. Unfortunately, it's not the update that sends Season 7 live, but the update that prepares the game for Season 7. In other words, it's not super notable, but it is notable. Alongside releasing the update, Psyonix and Epic Games have gone ahead and released the patch notes for the update. which in turn reveal and detail everything the update does.

While we have the patch notes for the update, we don't have any information about the file size, which means we can only offer minimal insight into how long it may take to download. There's a little bit of content and the patch notes are fairly meaty so the download may be longer than normal.

Below, you can check out these patch notes for yourself:

THE HEADLINES

v2.16 prepares Rocket League for Season 7 Season 7 begins on 6/15/2022 at 8 a.m. PDT / 3 p.m. UTC Look for additional patch notes detailing Season 7 before the season begins



NEW CONTENT

New Arena Variant

Utopia Coliseum (Gilded) is now available in Private Matches, and Free Play

CHANGES AND UPDATES

Custom Training Updates

Read more about the changes to Custom Training here

You can now complete shots in a training pack in any order you want

Training pack progress is now included in game save data

You can reset progress on any training pack (see Pause Menu changes below)

New controls: Next and Previous Shot : Freely swap between shots in a training pack Select Shot : Press and hold will bring up a new drop-down menu that allows you to pick which shot in the pack you want to practice Shuffle Shots : Randomize the shot order (press again to reset to the original order) Shot Mirroring : Flip a shot to the opposing side of the arena. Mirroring works on all Arenas currently available in Custom Training

To view and change Custom Training controls: Load into a Custom Training pack Go to Settings -> Controls -> View/Change Bindings Scroll to the very bottom, and you will see the new inputs right below controls for Knockout

'History' tab has been added to the Custom Training Menu

New options have been added to the Custom Training Pause Menu Reset Progress End Training

End Training screen : From here, you can jump back into the pack, change to a different game mode, change the training pack, or go back to the main menu. This screen will appear the first time you complete every shot in a training pack, and any time you complete all of the shots in a pack after resetting progress This screen won't automatically appear if you are using a training pack that has already been completed if its progress hasn't been reset

: From here, you can jump back into the pack, change to a different game mode, change the training pack, or go back to the main menu.

Painted Items

Sort by Paints : You can now sort Customization Items by Paints in the Car Customization and Manage Inventory menus

: You can now sort Customization Items by Paints in the Car Customization and Manage Inventory menus Gold Paint: 'Gold' has been added as a Painted color attribute, available on select Customization Items

Player Behavior

We have made changes and improvements to how we track and take action against in-game griefing and scoring on your own team ("own-goaling")

If you witness any griefing or own-goaling during a match, please use the "Match Throwing/Griefing" report reason

This will lead to disciplinary action under the "Unsportsmanlike Conduct" ban reason

When a player is banned, a "Report Feedback" notification is sent to all players who sent in eligible reports for Match Throwing/Griefing

General

Similar to the new shot controls in Custom Training, ball controls in Free Play now display at all times in the upper left corner

BUG FIXES

Fixed positioning of in-game Voice Chat notifications

Fixed a focus issue in the Friends List while navigating the Report/Block list

[PS, Switch, Xbox] Fixed a rare bug that allowed spectators into some online matches and would place them on the field This issue was fixed on PC in v2.15

Fixed a bug with the Credits pop-up after a trade has completed

Fixed multiple bugs with text appearance on the Scoreboard

Fixed appearance of the Shark Tooth Decal on Jager 619

Fixed the Joker Decal on Dominus so it no longer affects Painted trim color

Fixed appearance of the MG-88 Decal on Endo

Voice Chat pop-up for first-time users no longer blocks controller input

Fixed the post-match scoreboard so the MVP player name doesn't get cut off

Fixed a bug causing a players Rank to show up as Unranked on the post-match scoreboard

KNOWN ISSUES

For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, go here

[Custom Training] The HUD does not update automatically when changing the controls

[Custom Training] Some shots may not mirror correctly

[Custom Training] Replay may show car being moved across the field after a shot is mirrored

Some Boosts may be partially visible to splitscreen players even when it is not being actively used

Sometimes the lightning animation above a car does not trigger when a player switches teams

The 'Boujee' Animated Decal is off centered on certain Car Bodies

The 'Sizzled' Decal is listed as an 'Animated' decal when it is not

For first time players only, leaving the RL Intro cinematic causes the car and grass in the Main Menu to be hidden until entering the Garage

Some Blueprint thumbnails may disappear when rapidly switching between tabs

When being replaced by a real player, bot names may not disappear from the scoreboard

Rocket League is available -- for free -- via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the free-to-play game, click here.