Rocket League Sideswipe Season 2 Launch Details Revealed

Rocket League Sideswipe has been a big hit for Epic Games since it made its debut on mobile devices last year, and fans can expect a whole lot more content when Season 2 drops later this week! It seems the most notable new addition for Season 2 is a Volleyball Mode. The mode ditches the traditional goals, granting players points for making the ball touch the floor, instead. Developer Psyonix is already warning players that new modes will rotate in and out each season, so players will want to check this one out while it’s available!

While Volleyball Mode is clearly the biggest addition coming in Season 2, that’s not all fans have to look forward to. This season will see a number of items from traditional Rocket League added to the game, with the Supernova, Dueling Dragons Goal Explosions, Breakout Car, and Sunset 1986 Wheels cited as specific examples. However, even more will appear throughout the coming weeks. A new Rocket Pass will also be added at the season’s start.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new season officially begins on February 2nd at 8 a.m. PT, but Season 2 is adding Casual Playlists, and those will be added a little bit earlier. Casual Playlists are dropping February 1st at 4 p.m. PT, and will allow players to enjoy play sessions that have no impact on their rank. The option should be perfect for newcomers to the game, or for those that need a place to practice. Speaking of ranks, Competitive Ranks will be reset with the start of Season 2. However, players will receive “season-exclusive Titles and Quick Chat Stickers based on their peak rank.” Psyonix has noted that the rewards will appear in the player’s garage sometime after the new season makes its debut, though no specific timeframe has been revealed.

Rocket League Sideswipe is available now, free on iOS and Android devices. Readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been able to check out Rocket League Sideswipe yet? Are you excited about the game’s new season? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!