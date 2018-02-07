Rocket League Hopes to Add Competitive Snow Day, Hoops, and More According to New Road Map

Psyonix’s Rocket League has been a smash hit since launch and there is no denying that the player base is made up of incredibly passionate gamers. The team behind the online title have been incredibly transparent about what’s new with their game, as well as making sure content remains fresh for everyone taking to the battlefield of cars. For those looking forward to a winter-y event, a Snow Day is looking like it could very well be on the horizon.

The game’s director, Corey Davis, recently took to Reddit to discuss upcoming design changes and and what’s next in the world of Rocket League. Davis discussed alternate game modes and custom training in his post. This is what he had to say about the different modes for players to enjoy:

“We’re currently focusing on developing features aimed at the core Rocket League experience and not new game modes. We’re here today to talk about some of the reasons behind that decision.

First and foremost, we view Rocket League – specifically, the core ‘Soccar’ mode – as a sport that we’re helping grow and expand over time. When we say sport, we don’t just mean esports and pro play, but also the entire ecosystem of casual and competitive play focused on that mode that’s still as engaging and fun as it was when we first discovered it over ten years ago in a tiny office in Raleigh, NC.

From that perspective, we think the best way to keep the game fresh is to continue to build upon that core mode that’s made the game so replayable. That’s why our development priorities are currently focused on ways to expand and improve the core Rocket League experience with new features like the Tournaments system we’re testing later this month. And it’s also why we’re working on overhauling the Progression system later this year to make both casual and competitive Rocket League more rewarding.

While new game modes are a great way to bring players into Rocket League (both new and returning) and add variety for players of all skill levels, we see the majority of players migrating back to the original mode after a short period of time. While this can partly be attributed to the lack of Competitive Playlists and Season Rewards attached to these modes, we still see a clear demand for a continued focus on features that benefit the core Soccar experience that brought many of you to Rocket League over the last three years (and SARPBC for seven years before that).

Finally, we think we have a pretty diverse and fun set of alternate modes including Dropshot, Hoops, Rumble, and Snow Day. We’d like to spend time improving those and offering more ways to engage with them rather than putting resources towards yet another addition to the roster. While we can’t plot a roadmap for these potential changes, we are currently engaged in design discussions about how we could offer an experience equivalent to Competitive play for our existing alternate modes.”

The director then touched on custom training a bit, explaining why it is taking a little longer than they initially thought:

“Custom Training is another feature that’s seen a spike in discussion recently on Reddit. When we introduced the feature back in December 2016, we outlined some improvements we wanted to make to it post-release, including enhanced search, user ratings, and more.

We still want to make those improvements – they’re just on our (very long) to-do list. We do not prioritize feature development by release date, and we see this argument made somewhat frequently on social media. “It’s been YEARS since this feature was released. The only possible explanation is that Psyonix doesn’t care!” That is definitely not the case.

It has been longer than we’d hoped since Custom Training released to go without improvements, but that isn’t because we don’t want to work on it. We believe that other features that compete for the same development resources, including Tournaments, Cross-Platform Parties and Player Progression updates, are more important and affect a larger number of players. We cannot prioritize a feature like Custom Training based purely on its original release date if it’s not as beneficial to the community as a whole.”

All in all, it looks like there are great things coming to the world of Rocket League and we can’t wait to see what they’ve got next in store!

(via Reddit)