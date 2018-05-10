Rocket League Summer 2018 Roadmap Revealed

Ahhh, summer. The perfect time to fire up the barbecue, enjoy the sun and…play a few rounds of Rocket League? Why not?

Psyonix has posted a huge new blog detailing what additions will be coming to its versions of the hit “socCAR” game in which you score goals using the vehicle of your choice. Though specific dates weren’t given, we’ve broken down what’s coming over the next few months!

Videos by ComicBook.com

First up, a new update will be coming this month that includes an all new arena to play in; the start of Competitive Season 8; Competitive Season 7 rewards; new in-game music thanks to the new Rocket League x Monstercat Vol. 3 soundtrack and more.

The fun continues in June with even more content. This includes a new summer-themed in-game event which has yet to be detailed; new licensed premium DLC (reportedly going to be World Wrestling Entertainment items though that’s not finalized yet); and the RLCS Season 5 World Championship, which is set to air live from London. Tuning in to that will earn you some bonus fan rewards. (You can tune in here.)

Then comes July, which is Rocket League‘s birthday. “In July, we’ll kick off a big Anniversary in-game Event with some special throwback content for our long time fans as well as a lot of cool goodies to earn. Stay tuned for additional details as we get closer!” it noted.

In addition, a Cross-Platform Friends & Parties feature is being planned, including the following:

Register an in-game ID that is a combination of a name with a unique code, like Scarab#7777

Add friends from other platforms by entering their ID into the new, in-game friends list

Party up with your new cross-platform friends and play online!

There will also be Progression 2.0 which includes:

Leveling Updates

We’re removing the level cap of 75 and re-balancing the entire level-up curve. Levels will take a fixed amount of XP to earn instead of becoming exponentially longer as you level up.



You’ll be converted to a new level appropriate for how much you’ve played Rocket League in your career.



Leveling up grants you an Uncommon, Rare, Very Rare, or Import item (instead of these drops being randomly-timed as they are currently)



You can earn new Titles and Banners at level 100 and beyond to show off your status

XP Updates

As part of the leveling updates, XP is going to become Online-only



XP will now be based on Time Played in matches in addition to your Score.



New XP Mechanics!



Match Completion Bonus (for finishing games)





Consecutive Games Bonus (for staying in Casual lobbies)





Party Bonus (for playing with friends)





Leaver Penalty (to punish quitters in all modes)





Double XP Weekends





And more!

Last but certainly not least, Psyonix will also introduce a “Rocket Pass” into the mix.

“We’ve also been working on a new system to give you new ways to earn items and make progress while playing Rocket League,” it noted.

“Our ‘Rocket Pass’ system consists of multiple Tiers of earnable content. You increase your Tier by leveling up normally and you’ll unlock new, unique content as you go. Each “Rocket Pass” will last for a few months before it’s retired and a new Pass will take its place with new content to unlock.

“The ‘Rocket Pass’ has both Free and Premium tracks so everybody has something to work for. The Free track contains new cosmetic items as well as Decryptors and exclusive in-game Titles, while the Premium track will have a flat cost to unlock. You will be able to preview Premium track content before you buy the unlock to access it.

“We are still developing the ‘Rocket Pass’ system and we’ll have more details to share as we get closer to launch!”

Rocket League is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.