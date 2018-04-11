Rocket League Tournaments Hotfix Releases Today, Free Decryptors Coming Soon

A Rocket League hotfix is scheduled to be released later today with free Decryptors being distributed to players later in the week.

The Tournaments Update went live not long ago and introduced the Tournament feature for players across all platforms, but with that update came server issues and other problems. Psyonix discussed the problems in a follow-up announcement regarding the Tournaments Update while saying that the hotfix would be released today for most platforms with Nintendo Switch owners getting it later.

“We’ve been hard at work on a hotfix, and we plan to release it Wednesday, April 11 at 2pm PDT (5pm EDT, 11pm CEST) on PC, PS4, and Xbox One,” the update read. “Nintendo Switch will follow a few days after given the additional certification time required for that platform. Due to this staggered rollout, cross-platform play will be temporarily unavailable for Nintendo Switch players until the hotfix goes live on that system.”

As an apology gift for the players who have been affected by the issues, three Decryptors are being distributed to any player who logged in since the Tournaments Update went live. Those Decryptors should be given out on Friday with an announcement coming that day to confirm the distribution, and a Double Drop-Rate Weekend will also be coming soon as part two of the gift.

On top of the hotfix that’s coming, Psyonix is also looking into reports of server issues. More tools for players to report server issues are also being considered, but until then, players can expect the following changes in the hotfix that’s going live later today.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused stuttering in the game client when secure TCP sockets are closed down

Fixed a memory leak that could cause crashes on Nintendo Switch

Fixed an issue where Boost visual FX would (rarely) not activate correctly

Fixed Alpha Reward Boost appearing differently than it did before the Tournaments Update

Connection Quality Indicators will no longer incorrectly persist into Offline Matches or Training

Various wheels will no longer appear smaller than they did before the Tournaments update

Scoreboard Fixed incorrect avatars showing for players who have joined the game in-progress and/or replaced an AI bot Fixed other players appearing to have the same rank as you in the post-game screen in Competitive matches

Trading Fixed players being unable to remove items from a full Trade Window Fixed trades failing if they contained Painted or Certified items currently equipped in a Preset

Common Items will no longer show as Trade Held or Untradeable in the Garage

Fixed an issue that could cause the game client to only send 30 frames of input per second even if the game was running at 60+

[Steam] HTML tags will no longer affect player names

Audio

Extended the range at which the volume of other cars drops off to make them more audible from further away

Rebalanced overall audio mix based on feedback

Controller Vibration

Increased the intensity of “Medium” and “Heavy” Controller Vibration We recommend that Xbox 360 Controller users opt for “Heavy” if they want consistent vibration while Boosting

Wireless Xbox 360 controllers will now vibrate while boosting.

Network Settings

Server Send Rate, Client Send Rate, and Bandwidth Limit now all default to “High”

Known Issues