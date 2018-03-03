Next Rocket League Update Releases Soon With DC Super Hero DLC

The next Rocket League update is just a few days away from release, a patch that’ll include the new DC Comics DLC.

With update 1.42 being called a “mini update,” players shouldn’t expect to see a sizeable patch, but they can look forward to filling up their garages with more decals from the DC Comics universe that include Green Arrow, Cyborg, Batman, and Wonder Woman content along with much more. A tweet from the official Rocket League Twitter account confirmed that the content would be released on March 5 with bug fixes and the new content.

Heads up! Our next ‘Mini Update,’ Rocket League v1.42, will release globally on ALL platforms on March 5 at 10am PST/1pm EST/7pm CET. v1.41 includes several bug fixes and the DC Super Heroes DLC. More info on the @DCComics Premium DLC: https://t.co/fUQvVv6thr pic.twitter.com/a5H7MydzmV — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) March 1, 2018

Aside from the short preview of the patch that was seen through the tweet, it’s not known what all is included in the update since the patch notes haven’t been released just yet. A follow-up tweet confirmed that the patch notes would be released prior to the update going live, though, so players will still get a preview of the patch before it’s made available on March 5.

The DC Comics DLC that’s mentioned in the tweet was announced in February for the low price of just $3.99 with the content launching at the same time on each platform. When it was announced, Psyonix revealed a full list of all the decals that would be included in the DLC, all of the items listed below.

Aquaman — Decal (Breakout), and Player Banner

Batman — Decal (Paladin), and Player Banner

Cyborg — Decal (Roadhog), and Player Banner

Flash — Speed Force Boost, Wheels, Decal (Venom), and Player Banner

Green Arrow — Decal (Hotshot), and Player Banner

Green Lantern — Decal (Merc), and Player Banner

Superman — Decal (Octane), and Player Banner

Wonder Woman — Wheels, Decal (X-Devil), and Player Banner

DC Comics — Player Banner

In addition to these decals, the DLC pack will also come with more customization items like wheels, boosts, and custom engine audio. These items, along with images of the ones above, can all be seen through the page dedicated to the release of the DLC.

One feature that won’t be released in this update, however, is the new Tournaments mode that’s been tested in recent weeks. Players asked Psyonix about the Tournaments mode that’s shown up in beta on the PC platform and wondered whether it’d be in the March 5 update, but Psyonix responded by saying again that the tournaments game mode won’t be released until later in March or April with more information coming soon.