Rocket League Update Fixes Rule-Changing Season 3 Bug

A new Rocket League update is live on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S alongside patch notes revealing everything Psyonix and Epic Games have tweaked, which isn't a ton. Most notably the update -- v1.95 -- fixes a huge bug Season 3 added that changed the rules of the game and allowed players to score on the ground even when there were zero seconds on the clock.

In addition to this, the Rocket Boost on the Ford F-150, one of the game's more recent cars, has been fixed to display correctly. Meanwhile, the update also fixed bugs involving trading and the cursor. And that's it. Judging by the patch notes, this update was rushed out to fix the zero seconds bug, which needed to be addressed as soon as possible, and thus perhaps accelerated the next update. However, for now, this is just speculation.

Below, you can check out the update's full and official patch notes, courtesy of Psyonix and Epic Games:

Overview:

Version: Rocket League v1.95

Platforms: Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Scheduled Release: 4/14/2021, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m.UTC

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug that added 0.1 seconds to the match once the ball hits the ground at 0:00

Fixed a softlock scenario caused by trading in the last possible set of five eligible items

Rocket Boost on the Ford F-150 now displays correctly

Fixed a bug that took button/cursor focus off the “Find Match” button in the Play Menu

Today's update is now LIVE on all platforms! Please restart your console if you don't see the update available for download. https://t.co/Tqpv6lqL3G — Rocket League Status (@RL_Status) April 14, 2021

