Rocket League Update Temporarily Removes Big Feature

A new Rocket League update is live on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside official patch notes. At the moment of writing, the update was released less than an hour ago, and it’s currently unclear how big the file size of the update is. In other words, we don’t know how long it will take you to download the update. What we do know is what the update does, courtesy of the aforementioned patch notes.

Most notably, the update has temporarily removed voice chat from the game, noting it’s “not up to modern standards.” To this end, a new and improved voice chat system is in the works, but it won’t be ready until early 2022, which presumably means there will be no voice chat in the game for several months.

Below you can check out the update’s complete patch notes, courtesy of the game’s official website:

Voice Chat

We are temporarily removing voice chat with v2.04. As many of our players know, the current voice chat system is not up to modern standards, making it difficult to use in a fast-paced game environment. We’re also aware that some players experience performance issues when using in-game voice chat — some sort of mid-match lag or service disruption — and we do not want voice chat to hinder quality of play.

Earlier this summer, we said that we are working on bringing an improved, more comprehensive voice chat system to Rocket League. We are on track to bring voice chat back to the game in early 2022. We’ll share more details once we’re closer to voice chat making a siiick comeback next year.

[PlayStation 5] 120 FPS Support

[PlayStation 5] Fixed a bug preventing 120 FPS support on the PS5

Players on PS5 can now play at: 4K at 120 FPS without HDR and 4K at 60 FPS with HDR

To play at 120 FPS, compatible hardware (HDMI 2.1-capable 4K/120 Hz display, HDMI 2.1 cable) is required

120 FPS support also requires the appropriate video settings on your console. To change your Video Quality Settings on your PlayStation 5: Go to Settings from the PlayStation 5 Home Screen — Select Screen and Video — Select Video Output — Set Enable 120 Hz Output to Automatic

HDR is disabled in Rocket League when 120 Hz is enabled. Rocket League will output at 4K at 60 FPS with HDR if Enable 120 Hz Output is set to Off. For more info, check out this PlayStation 5 4K Resolution Guide



Rocket League is available, for free, via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the free-to-play sports game, click here.