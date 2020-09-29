Rockstar Games Employee Leaks Unannounced Game

✖

A Rockstar Games employee has leaked an unannounced game, kicking off speculation about GTA 6, Bully 2, L.A. Noire 2, and other rumored Rockstar games. As you may know, Rockstar Games is infamously known for running a tight ship that hardly ever produces genuine leaks. However, when you employ as many people as Rockstar Games does, leaks are inevitable. Fortunately, for Rockstar Games, this latest leak isn't very consequential, but it does confirm the team is working on a new game following Red Dead Redemption 2.

The leak comes way of Emil Mujanovic, a senior character artist at Rockstar Games. More specifically, it comes way of Mujanovic's ArtStation page, which, until very recently, made reference to his work on an unannounced project at Rockstar Games that he's been working on since February 2020. That said, as soon as this observation began to make the rounds, Mujanovic dropped "unannounced project" from the page.

Unfortunately, this is all the developer's Art Station page reveals. In other words, it's unclear what this "unannounced project" could be. The most obvious candidate is Grand Theft Auto VI, given that this is likely the studio's next release.

However, there have been rumors here and there about Bully 2 and even a sequel to L.A. Noire, but recently, these rumors have died down whilst GTA 6 rumors and "leaks" have continued. And GTA 6 is in development, but that doesn't automatically mean this "unannounced project" is the next, currently unannounced, installment in the Grand Theft Auto series.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this latest leak, and it won't, because there's no reason to. If the leak mentioned a specific game, it may be prompted to provide a comment, but because it doesn't, there's no need to provide a comment and add to the speculation. That said, if any type of comment is provided by Rockstar Games or Emil Mujanovic, we will be sure to update this story with whatever is provided.

In the meantime, for more coverage on all things Rockstar Games, check out the relevant links below:

H/T, Dexerto.