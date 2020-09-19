Red Dead Redemption 2 Leak Reveals New Cut Content

✖

New Red Dead Redemption 2 cut content has surfaced online. When RDR2 launched in 2018 via the PS4 and Xbox One, it had a plethora of content. It's the type of game you can get lost in for hundreds of hours. That said, it was once even longer and meatier. Over the course of development, content was cut from the game, which is the case with virtually every game, especially ones the size and ambition of Red Dead Redemption 2. Over time, some of this cut content has leaked.

The latest cut content to surface online comes way of Twitter users VideoTech and Noru, who revealed the latest cut content showing that there was once scarlet fever notices hanging around Armadillo in an earlier version of the game.

As pointed out, in the first game, Marshall Johnson notes that Armadillo was ravaged by scarlet fever. In other words, this is likely a reference to that, but for now, it's unclear if this was linked to a mission or something of greater significance. You'd assume it was, because there's really no other explanation for why it would be cut.

Some more cut content, but likely early beta stuff. Scarlett Fever signs appear when unloading the map in Armadillo. Thanks to @Noru122, Marshall Johnson mentions during RDR1 that Armadillo dealt with scarlet fever after the events of cholera. This is really interesting. pic.twitter.com/2GW0fFUF9q — VideoTech (@VideoTech_) September 15, 2020

For now, all Red Dead Redemption fans can do is speculate. Rockstar Games hasn't commented on any of this yet, and it's unlikely it will. The company has a pretty strict policy of not commenting on leaks. That said, if a comment is provided, we will be sure to update this post with whatever is shared.

Another little interesting finding too, the Practice Store is changed a little upon unloading the map with a new door barricade and windows. But it seems to be very low-quality though. Left - current

Right - unloaded map pic.twitter.com/NwZwMQDvRJ — VideoTech (@VideoTech_) September 15, 2020

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of the game coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X.

