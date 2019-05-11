Rocksteady Developer May Have Just Confirmed Justice League Game

There’s been rumors, reports, and leaks for awhile now that Rocksteady is making a Justice League game. But there’s also been rumors, reports, and leaks that it’s making a Suicide Squad game, a new Batman game, and most recently a game called “Outlaws,” which is pitched as a DC Comics-based. This is to say, beyond being something DC-related, nobody seems to know what the heck the Batman: Arkham developer has cooking. That said, a developer may have just spilled the beans, and the beans spilled point to a Justice League game.

Developer Eddie Stubbington recently joined Rocksteady Studios’ Quality Assurance team, and when he did, he announced it with a very interesting post on Twitter. In the announcement tweet, he attached a gif featuring DC Comics’ heroes and villains. The tweet naturally got fans speculating and excited over the possibility of a Justice League game. Interestingly, this prompted Stubbington to delete the original tweet and replace it with the same tweet, but with a Jonah Hill gif instead. The change happened pretty quickly, but the Internet keeps a receipt of everything.

Now, it looks like this. pic.twitter.com/RC5JjM3hvg — James Sigfield (@Jsig212James) May 10, 2019

Of course, it’s possible Stubbington was asked to remove the tweet and replace it with a different gif in order to not spread misinformation. It’s also possible he did this on his own for the same reason. In other words, don’t take this as official confirmation. We’re in deep, deep speculative territory at the moment.

In the past, everyone was convinced Rocksteady was making a Superman game, until Rocksteady itself shot down the idea in November 2018. Since then, many have been speculating it’s a Justice League game, despite a few reports claiming this incorrect.

Alas, who knows. Unfortunately, all we can do is speculate at this point. Hopefully this will change at E3 though, where many expect (and hope) Rocksteady will unveil its newest game.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you think Rocksteady is working on?

Source: Eddie Stubbington via GaminRealm.

