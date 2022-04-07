Rogue Legacy 2 Release Date Revealed

The release date for Rogue Legacy 2 has finally been revealed by developer Cellar Door Games. All the way back in 2020, the highly-anticipated sequel to Rogue Legacy was let loose as an early access title. Since that time, Cellar Door Games has continued to update RL2 on a frequent basis to slowly bring it to its 1.0 iteration. Now, the time for a formal release has finally arrived and will be taking place later this month.

Announced as part of a new trailer that was released today, it was unveiled that Rogue Legacy 2 will arrive at the end of this month on April 28th. This new trailer primarily contained a look at some gorgeous animated cutscenes that feature characters that appear in the game, but also proceeded to show off some new gameplay footage as well.

Perhaps the only downside about Rogue Legacy 2’s launch is that it won’t be coming to some notable platforms. Specifically, the title is set to come solely to PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X later this month, which means that PlayStation and Nintendo Switch owners are being left out for the time being. That being said, given that the original game came to both of these platforms, it seems like Rogue Legacy 2 could make the transition at some point.

If you would like to learn more about Rogue Legacy 2, you can check out the game’s official description down below:

“Rogue Legacy is back! But now it’s got a 2 on the end of it! Rogue Legacy 2 is a genealogical rogue-LITE. That means it has all the trappings of a typical rogue-like (randomized runs, changing characters, and more), but with persistent upgrades, and persistent dead heirs. In this game, your legacy defines you. Spend your parents’ inheritance and grow the family manor to give your children a better fighting chance. Each child is unique, with their own traits and abilities. Your daughter could be a Ranger. She could also be vegan. It’s a new experience every time. Rogue Legacy 2 also lets you play how you want to. Go hard and fast, and dive deeper into the depths of a randomly-generated world. Or take it slow and steady and build your character up until you’re ready for greater challenges.”