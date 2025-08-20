Brand-New Ubisoft Game Shadow Dropped on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Game Pass recently announced its lineup of new games for August 2025. Things were already looking pretty solid, with great titles like Gears of War: Reloaded and Persona 4 Golden on the way. But apparently, Xbox was hanging on to at least one secret for its lineup this month. Today, a new Ubisoft game shadow dropped into existence, and it’s a Day One Xbox Game Pass title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game in question is a brand new title in the Prince of Persia series, The Rogue Prince of Persia. After a little over a year in Early Access on Steam, the game shadow dropped on August 20th for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. But that’s not all. For Xbox Game Pass subscribers, the new game is totally free as part of their subscription. So, you can check out the brand-new Prince of Persia game at no additional price.

Roguelike Platformer The Rogue Prince of Persia Now Available on Xbox Game Pass

The Rogue Prince of Persia is a surprise release from Ubisoft, revealed during the Gamescom conference. It offers a 2D roguelike twist on the Prince of Persia franchise. The game puts players into the role of the Prince of Persia, taking on fast-paced combat and platforming challenges to protect the city from an invading army. To get a sense of the art style and gameplay, you can check out the Game Pass announcement trailer below:

Play video

Since this is a roguelike, players can expect to die. A lot. But as they do, they’ll unlock new skills and weapons to help them defend the city. Players will be able to explore various areas of the city to uncover new clues and advance the story, all with the goal of getting strong enough to stop the invasion.

The Rogue Prince of Persia has previously been available in Early Access on Steam and has already garnered a Very Positive rating there. Now, it’s available as a full release. Xbox Game Pass subscribers can play the game for free on Xbox Series X|S and PC via the Xbox launcher. It is available for subscribers at all tiers starting today, August 20th, though it may take a few hours to show up in the Xbox shop.

For those who don’t have a Game Pass subscription, The Rogue Prince of Persia will cost $29.99 at full price. Along with Xbox, PS5, and PC, The Rogue Prince of Persia is set to release on the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 later this year.