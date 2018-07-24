‘RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch’ Reveals Massive Water World Expansion

There’s nothing like the thrill of a water park on a hot summer day, and today, Atari announced that RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch players can look forward to a new water park expansion! This will be the biggest RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch update since launch, featuring 40 new attractions. You guys can expect the udpate to drop in August.

“RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch fans are going to have a fantastic time expanding their parks with the new Water Park content,” said Tony Chien, Senior Director of Marketing at Atari. “The fun will just keep on coming as we have big plans to keep expanding the content available to players in the coming months. We can’t wait to see what sort of over-the-top and awesome parks our players will create with the tools we provide.”

For those of you who have been itching to get your hands on some new cards and breathe some new life into the virtual theme park of your dreams, this is going to be one hell of an expansion. Here’s the breakdown, per this morning’s press release, and everything you can expect when the update goes live in August:

Water World: Outfit your full-sized Water Park with 40 new attractions — 14 rides, 6 restaurants, 3 shops, 9 decorations, 5 utility buildings, 1 entertainer and 2 Water Coasters.

Wet and Wild: Water Coasters can be fully customized with unique special inserts and saved as blueprints.

Aqua Coins: Buy and upgrade Water Park assets through a new currency: Aqua Coins! Collect Aqua Coins from your Water Park buildings and re-invest to grow your park.

Tycoon Typhoon: Become the #1 theme park tycoon and boost your total park value by managing a successful Water Park!

Goodies to Buy: Spend your hard-earned profits on combo packs in the in-game shop.

That should keep you busy for a while. For those of you who are hearing about RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch for the first time, Atari has been praised for distilling the most gratifying and addictive elements of classic RollerCoaster Tycoon and crystallizing them into a convenient mobile experience. It’s a great game to play in small chunks, and there’s always a new goal, upgrade, or new ride to look forward to.

You can find RollerCoaster Tycoon Touch right now, for free, on the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store. Get started, and by the time Water World rolls out, you’ll be ready!