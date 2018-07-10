Ronda Rousey Confirmed For WWE 2K19

Back in June, Rey Mysterio was confirmed for WWE 2K19 as a bonus pre-order character, although it was hinted that another superstar would be joining him. Now we know who it is…and things are about to get Rowdy.

Ronda Rousey, the former UFC fighter that joined the WWE full time earlier this year and starred in some pretty impressive matches thus far (particularly Wrestlemania, where she partnered with Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon), will be joining the WWE 2K19 ranks as another pre-order bonus. There’s a good chance players will be able to add her to the roster following the game’s release, as an in-shop purchase (along with Mysterio).

The trailer for the game can be seen above (in better quality than the Twitter one we posted previously). In it, Rousey recalls a conversation she had with the late Roddy Piper, whom she adopted the “Rowdy” gimmick from for her character.

She makes her way into a locker room and takes a seat inside it, hanging up Roddy’s jacket and recalling him telling her, “All that I want from you is to be as successful as you want to be and as happy as you possibly can.

“I don’t say this to people, really. You’re very special. The thing that you’re doing the best is showing other people that you can do it,” he continues as she continues to look at the jacket.

“You’re going to give so many people hope. I’m proud of ya,” he continues. Rousey responds, “Thank you. I’ll try to do the name justice.”

He answers back, “And I love you for that.”

Rousey, in her Rowdy ring gear, then puts the jacket on and prepares to look out the doorway, slowly walking out of it as the crowd chants for “RONDA ROUSEY!”

Along with the other WWE female superstars that are likely to be confirmed for the game over the next few months, Rousey should definitely make things interesting. We can’t wait to try out her armbar maneuver.

WWE 2K19 releases on October 5th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Sadly, there is no Nintendo Switch version this year.