Roseanne Reveals She’s a Fortnite Badass, Fans React

Celebrities playing video games is nothing new but for some reason it continues to fascinate us when someone mentions what epic tales in gaming they have conquered. From famous World of Warcraft players, to model-esque Nintendo Nerds, it’s kind of neat to see how expansive the gamer community actually is. With Fortnite breaking records left and right and their free battle royale mode challenging that of PUBG, the game is everywhere. Apparently, it’s even in Rosanne Barr’s household and she’s in it to win it.

The comedian best known for her role on the comedy show appropriately named ‘Rosanne’ took to her Twitter account to boast her 20 Fortnite Victory Royale wins. Impressive! It’s the equivalent to getting that coveted ‘Winner, Winner Chicken Dinner’ in PUBG and it means you have to beat out every other player trying to stay alive.

I have 20 fortnite victory royale wins — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 27, 2018

Predictably, a fight ensued in her comment section between Fortnite players and PUBG as if it actually mattered, but aside from the usual contest of whose is bigger, some fans just reacted to the initial post in pretty hilarious ways – some even wanting to squad up.

You want to squad up? — Marcel (@BasicallyIDoWrk) February 27, 2018

I once ate 20 Royale’s with Cheese pic.twitter.com/bYL74pm0LC — Danny (@The_GFP) February 28, 2018

Roseanne plays Fortnite! Thats freaking awesome! — Absolute Fire (@_Absolute_Fire_) February 27, 2018

My 11 yr old is beyond impressed! He said, “does she buy skins? I bet she does.” #doyoubuyskins #fortnite — sis (@BrenenC) February 28, 2018

That’s gotta be disheartening to hear Roseanne cackling at you over a headset pic.twitter.com/lF06Ox34oL — nahS (@Le_nahS) February 28, 2018

Congrats on the Fortnite wins Roseanne! Do you ever livestream your game playing on @Twitch? If not, you totally should so that we can all watch you play! — Ben Mears (@The_BenMears) February 27, 2018

For those that might not be aware of what the Battle Royale portion of Fortnite is, it’s completely free to check out and pits 100 players in a PvP map. Build fortresses for safety, hide in bushes for the perfectly sighted headshot, make or break the environment around you in order to be the last one standing.

It’s wildly addictive, as with most battle royale type games, but Epic Games has been on top of making sure this game remains about the players. New events, cosmetics, maps, modes, and more are constantly in rotation for the online game and if you haven’t checked it out for yourself yet, you can find it n Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.