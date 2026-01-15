RPG Fans Accuse Square Enix of Censoring Upcoming Game

RPG fans have accused Square Enix of censoring one of its upcoming games. As you may know, we are deep in the age of remasters and remakes. There are many reasons for this, but the biggest reason is the relatively low risk of each project. Making video games is very expensive, and as a result, more and more companies would rather re-release established products than invest in something entirely new. The problem is that it’s not always straightforward to adapt a game that is two or three decades old.

When adapting these older games, publishers often try to strike a balance between faithfulness and modernization. This balance isn’t always struck, though, at least not for everyone. To this end, in the pursuit of re-releasing a classic RPG, Square Enix has come under some criticism that it has “censored” one character.

Some Dragon Quest Fans Not Happy About Maeve Changes

On X, Reddit, and elsewhere, Dragon Quest fans have been talking about the design of Matilda/Maeve in the upcoming Dragon Quest VII Reimagined, a remake of the 2000 PS1 game Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past. Since the remake was announced back in September of last year, fans of the nostalgic RPG series have been critical of its art design, with some specifically criticizing the adaptation of several characters.

The latest to be spotlighted is Matilda/Maeve, with some Dragon Quest fans accusing Square Enix of censoring the character compared to not just the original version of the character, but the 2013 version. The 2013 version refers to the 3DS remake version.

“Why? Didn’t they learn their lessons?” writes one fan about the post above. “Huh, well, guess that’s another remake I don’t need to worry about,” adds another.

A third fan drives home the point: “Not only censored, but that’s a terrible adaptation. The 2013 model looks better as is.”

It’s incredibly unlikely Square Enix will acknowledge this criticism, let alone make any changes based on it, especially this late in development. After all, the remake is set to release next month on February 5. Not only have similar complaints been filed against it in the past, to no avail, but these criticisms do seem to be limited to a vocal, but smaller, subsection of the Dragon Quest fanbase. This will no doubt negatively impact sales, but almost certainly not enough for Square Enix to notice, let alone care.

