RPG Sequel 21 Years in the Making Gets Ripped Apart by Longtime Fans

After more than two decades of anticipation, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has finally been released, but the reaction from fans has been largely negative due to the game not meeting general expectations. The game, hyped to be a triumphant return to one of gaming’s most revered RPGs, has instead turned into a disappointment for many who waited over 20 years for its arrival.

The original Bloodlines, released all the way back in 2004 and earned its cult classic status through its dark atmosphere, sharp writing, and deep role-playing systems. Generally speaking, those who played through the game loved its focus on vampire-based politics and branching dialogue options, along with its deep focus on choice. It felt personal in ways few RPGs have managed since. Expectations for Bloodlines 2 were enormous as a result, and fans believed the sequel would modernize that sacred experience while staying true to its identity. That belief, however, has faltered, and the game has not fared well during its launch week.

On Steam, reviews have quickly turned sour. Many longtime fans say the sequel lacks the depth and freedom of choice that practically defined the existence of the first game. Instead of letting players create their own character, Bloodlines 2 uses a fixed protagonist with limited customization and greatly simplified RPG elements. The result is a game that feels more restrictive, with fewer opportunities for player-driven storytelling or personal character definition. For a series known for letting players shape their own vampiric identity, this change has been difficult for fans to accept.

Gameplay direction has also become a major point of contention with players expecting a narrative-heavy RPG filled with political intrigue and layered choices. What they found, however, is a more linear, action-oriented experience that places combat and cinematic sequences at the forefront over those series-defining elements. Steam user FloJo78 summed up the general sentiment by calling the game “…Dishonored with vampire goggles and not even that feel good.” While some appreciate the tighter pacing, others argue it comes at the expense of the complex world-building and immersive writing that made the original so cherished.

The game’s troubled development history looms large over this reaction. Originally announced in 2019, Bloodlines 2 faced years of production setbacks, including studio changes and internal restructuring. Development duties shifted, and updates were scarce throughout the process. Fans feared the project had lost its direction, and the final release appears to confirm those concerns. Many point to the several missing features and technical issues as signs of a vision that changed too many times during production.

To its credit, Bloodlines 2 still shows glimpses of what it could have been. The world design, moody lighting, and narrative tone remain evocative of Vampire: The Masquerade’s gothic roots. When it works, it captures the tension and allure of the setting beautifully. However, these moments are rare and often buried beneath pacing problems, limited exploration, and a lack of player agency.

For newcomers to the franchise, Bloodlines 2 may function as a serviceable supernatural RPG with a compelling atmosphere. For veterans who have waited 21 years for a true successor, it represents a stark letdown for a continuation of a beloved series. What should have been a long-awaited revival of a cult favorite has instead become a reminder of how fragile legacy can be when a sequel loses sight of what made the original special in the first place.

