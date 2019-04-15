Rumor: ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ is Getting a “Story Creator Mode”

Ubisoft has been doing their best to keep the content coming for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and they don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Just last month, players were treated to another episode of the Lost Tales of Greece, and with the next expansion’s first episode arriving just next week, there will be even more to dive into. That said, a recent message from community manager Dominik Voigt may have leaked a bit of information that probably shouldn’t have been revealed. According to the since deleted post, a “Story Creator Mode” is on its way for the game.

“We are very happy to present you in exclusivity Story Creator Mode, a community-generated Content feature that will be available to all Assassin’s Creed Odyssey players at a later date,” the message reads. It was originally posted on the Social Pulse, but was deleted shortly afterward. Thankfully, the Internet is pretty good at hanging on to things.

#AssassinsCreed Odyssey to receive a “Story Creator Mode” which further emphasizes on player choice, according to a post by Community Manager @domvgt on the Social Pulse. Apparently, this is what’s the “story mode” option (seen in previous monthly updates video) was likely about pic.twitter.com/hELAqFjrvK — The Codex (@TheCodexNetwork) April 15, 2019

Of course, it’s unknown if a Story Creator Mode is in fact coming to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, so we will have to wait for official word from the developers to know if any of this is indeed true. Needless to say, keep the salt nearby in case this turns out to be a mistake or simply false information.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and will be a launch title for the upcoming Google Stadia. You can read up more on the game in some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Would you love to see a Story Creator Mode in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey? If so, what do you believe the potential mode will entail? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

