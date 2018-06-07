Rumor: Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Could Get Another ‘Lost’ Level Soon

Ever since its release on PlayStation 4 last year, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy has been a hit, striking a chord with old-school players and newcomers alike. And on the eve of the game coming to other platforms, we hear it could be getting another little blast from the past.

Last year, following the game’s release, Activision released a “lost” level for the game called Stormy Ascent, challenging players with its tricky platforming, obstacles and enemies. It was a blast for most fans; so it’s no surprise that the publisher may be planning yet another to debut alongside the new versions of the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Per this report from NintendoLife, a game listing over at RBS Import Games noted that the forthcoming versions of N. Sane Trilogy for PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will come with “one bonus stage” (which is likely to be Stormy Ascent) but also notes one “bonus phase” that will be included as well. Stormy Ascent has been listed on the product page; but as you can see, there’s a new detail listed called Future Tense.

There’s a good chance this is another stage that got left on the cutting room floor with the initial release of Crash Bandicoot on the PlayStation but the developers at Naughty Dog haven’t said a word about it.

This close to E3, Activision didn’t say anything about the new level being added to the game. However, it did promise some exciting Crash Bandicoot news as part of its announcements next week; and, outside of some slim chance that Crash Team Racing gets confirmed for consoles, it’ll likely be the confirmation of Future Tense.

This listing indicates that the level will be part of the Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC versions of the game but there’s a good chance that Activision will also make it available as a free download to current owners of N. Sane Trilogy on the PlayStation 4. It doesn’t make sense to leave them out in the cold when other versions are getting the stage.

We’ll let you know once the details are confirmed on the stage. And we’ll also let you know whether or not it’s less difficult than Stormy Ascent, or an even greater challenge. Whoo, we’re in for a treat.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is available now for PlayStation 4; and will debut on June 29 for Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.