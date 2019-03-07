‘Mortal Kombat’ Movie Reboot Character List Reportedly Leaked

A recent report regarding the Mortal Kombat movie reboot gave interested fans a taste of who could potentially be playing Kano with Joel Edgerton as a key person of interest, now a much larger character list has been leaked that bodes well for the future film.

For those wondering what the new reboot will be about, we still don’t have a clear synopsis but the below character list does offer some insight as to what we can expect. Thanks to the folks over at The Hashtag Show, we’ve got a sneak peek at who the team will be casting for next:

COLE TURNER – A washed up boxer that still puts up a good fight. He loves his daughter Emily and will do anything to protect her. He is recruited to fight in Mortal Kombat and turns out to have a mysterious upbringing.

EMILY – Cole's 12-year-old daughter who is already a skilled boxing trainer. She proves to be tougher than she looks.

KANO – The large, rugged Australian ex-special forces turned merc-for-hire wanted by Interpol for arms dealing and drug running. He's killed a lot of people yet still has a goofy attitude.

LORD RAIDEN – The Thunder God leader of the humankind's contestants in Mortal Kombat. He oversees their training for the tournament.

SONYA BLADE – The tough blonde dressed in military gear and ready to become a stronger champion.

JACKSON "JAX" BRIDGES – With "Arms like cannons" he recruits Cole to the Mortal Kombat tournament.

LIU KANG – A Shaolin warrior from the White Lotus society that has the ability to throw fireballs.

KUNG LAO – A stoic warrior monk who throws his hat like a deadly frisbee.

SUB-ZER0 – The ice ninja with deadly eyes hidden behind a gruesome mask.

MILEENA – The female Outworld assassin dressed in leather armor and wielding deadly sais.

SHANG TSUNG – The ageless Outworld general that oversees the tournament and it's fighters.

Though it may seem weird that a few classic fighters are missing from the list, the site did mention that this roster could very well grow as the production team works towards a green light from Warner Bros.

Thoughts on a Mortal Kombat reboot and the above character list? Who else would you like to see make the cut for the upcoming film? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

