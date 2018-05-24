RuneScape Classic Is Shutting Down

RuneScape Classic’s servers are shutting down after being in business for 17 long years.

Jagex announced the closure of the classic version of RuneScape today in a blog post that said the game would be shutting down within the next three months.

“For many years we’ve left all of the content from the original game available to play,” the announcement said. “Whilst it’s seemingly been happily plodding along since then, it is with great sadness that we have taken the difficult decision to say goodbye to RuneScape Classic, which we will be winding down over the next 3 months”

The tools they possess also simply aren’t compatible with the 2001 game any longer, the game’s Classic team said. Thanking the Classic players for their time spent in the game over the years, the announcement said that the incompatible tools pose a problem for players when it comes to third-party tools and bots.

“With advancements in technology helping to further support both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape, our tools are no longer compatible with Classic. This is particularly a problem with our community safety and macro detection tools. The game is now easily abused with the use of 3rd party macro tools, and botting has become an increasing issue.”

Considering how long the game’s been out and how the support has been going throughout the years, RuneScape Classic players may be wondering why the shutdown is coming now of all times. With a mixture of bugs, term service reliability, bots, and safety concerns, the devs also explained why the game is being shut down around this time as opposed to an earlier date.

“Goodnight, sweet prince /

"Goodnight, sweet prince /

and flights of angels sing thee to thy rest."

Thank you for all the memories, RuneScape Classic.

RuneScape Classic players still have a while longer to take part to revel in their memories since the servers will still be up for the next few months. There won’t be a service interruption between now and the end of RuneScape Classic, but on August 6, the game’s servers will be taken offline for good at 8 a.m. BST.