RuneScape Is Getting Its First Comic Series

RuneScape has become widely loved since its initial release in 2001, earning a solid name for itself amongst fantasy gamers that has resulted in more than 320 million accounts being created across PC, Steam, and iOS and Android mobile platforms, and while media expansions into additional forms such as books, graphic novels, coloring books, and a board game have come to fruition in the past, RuneScape fans always seem eager for more – and thankfully the amount of additional RuneScape content is set to change soon and feature some highly requested stories. Developer Jagex has announced that the teaser released in Titan’s Free Comic Book Day edition last year is due to come to full fruition, and as such RuneScape will be expanding into a new comic book series set to release later this year, with an oversized Issue #1 launching this October.

The comic book series, titled RuneScape: Untold Tales of the God Wars, is penned by Void Trip writer Ryan O’Sullivan, with artists Sid Kotian (Gambit, The Adventures of Apocalypse Al) and Daniel Bayliss (RuneScape FCBD edition), with the debut comic book issue featuring several stunning works from various cover artists including Alan Quah, Ivan Shavrin, Sid Kotian, Alex Moore and RuneScape’s lead concept artist Dave Barker.

Untold Tales of the God Wars will unravel across a four-part miniseries published by Titan Comics, continuing their partnership which has previously resulted in graphic novels, original fiction books, and coloring books – all exploring the setting of RuneScape. Set in the medieval fantasy realm of Gielinor, both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape take players on an open-ended adventure in a vast and vibrant world filled with diverse races, guilds and ancient gods, inserting players into scenarios where they face unique monsters and assorted quests.

Untold Tales of the God wars expands on the fan-favorite God Wars dungeons quest line, diving into the Temple of the Lost Ancients and set during the catastrophic God Wars. With four warring armies fighting for control of the Godsword, the only weapon capable of killing a deity, Untold Tales of the God Wars focuses on Maro who is trapped in the center of the conflict, with dreams of breaking free from the grasp of his master.

The first issue is on sale at comic shops on October 9th and will be available to order from the August 2024 edition of Diamond PREVIEWS, and from Forbidden Planet for UK & Europe. Each physical edition of the comic will include a special game code for 200 Runecoins.