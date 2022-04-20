RuneScape Board Game Announced

Steamforged Games has officially announced RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg, a new cooperative campaign board game set in the world of the popular MMORPG RuneScape. The new tabletop game will allow players to explore the kingdoms of Asgarnia and Misthalin as they level up skills and complete quests. The game will feature face-to-face encounters with iconic bosses along with an open system that allows each member of the party to play “their way” by choosing their skills, weapons, equipment, and locations to explore next.

As part of the announcement, three miniatures from the upcoming game was revealed, showing off a Knight and Wizard (the latter of which is wielding the Staff of Air) along with the iconic green dragon Elvarg. All three can be seen below:

“RuneScape coming to life on the tabletop is a brand-new adventure for all of us here at Jagex,” said Phil Mansell, CEO of RuneScape publisher Jagex. “We are always looking for new ways for our players to experience the things they love about the lands of Gielinor as well as the rush they first felt when starting out in RuneScape. For years our community has also looked forward to collectibles of all their favourite characters. This board game is an important milestone for us, and we can’t wait to share more of what Steamforged have been developing for RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg and get this tabletop adventure in players’ hands.”

“It’s incredibly important to us for the board game to appeal to RuneScape fans of all kinds,” added Mat Hart, Creative Director and CCO of Steamforged. “For that reason, the board game is heavily inspired by content and references from both RuneScape and Old

School RuneScape, that’ll be familiar to all players past and present. We also created the board game as a way for brand new fans to enjoy the rich world of Gielinor, even if they’ve never experienced the video games. Board gamers should expect a classic and fun

fantasy game that features rich narrative quests, light-hearted distractions, sandbox exploration at the macro level, face-to-face boss encounters, and classless character progression.”

Steamforged Games will launch a Kickstarter for RuneScape Kingdoms: Shadow of Elvarg later this year.