Runner 3 Nintendo Switch Review: The Beaten Path

The Runner series has always been about taking the theme of an endless runner series and trying a little something new as you guide Commander Video through his paces in the hopes of overcoming obstacles, reaching the finish line and then ceremoniously launching yourself into a bullseye with a cannon. These games are laden with personality and spunk, along with the challenge that players have come to expect from a game such as this.

And yet it feels like Runner 3 makes some changes to the formula that don’t quite click as well. This time around you’re actually facing tougher challenges than ever before while attempting to unlock some cool stuff within the game. It’s something that works to an extent for the franchise, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a bonafide success. In fact, to some players, Runner 3 might be a bit too tough for its own good.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Prepare For Frustration

Part of that comes with the decision to remove a difficulty select. This was one of the primary features that made Runner 2 such a favorite as players could either take the easy route and see what the game has to offer; or bump up the difficulty and get in their perfectionist runs like a diabolical madman. But with Runner 3, you’re stuck on the latter selection. And not always for the better.

The game is ferociously hard. By the time we got to level 1-4, we ran into a situation where we kept hitting something over and over and over and having to start back at the checkpoint at the beginning of the level. That’s the thing — whereas Runner 2 provides you some breathing room, Runner 3 yanks away the oxygen mask and forces you to breathe on your own. There’s only one mid-level checkpoint in each stage and even getting to that point is a frenzied battle.

The Dividing Line

That’s not to say Runner vets won’t be at home with this difficulty set-up. Some will absolutely love it as they persevere to get all the gold bars on the first run, only to discover a secondary path with gems to pick up that’s even harder. They’ll eat this up and take on all the Hero Quests to unlock the bonus characters within the game, including the almighty Shovel Knight. (Praise him and his spade!)

But I still can’t help but think that Runner 3 creates an unnecessary dividing line. Sure, the vets of the series are taken care of but rookie players will likely run into frustration as they struggle to try to get to the next world. It would’ve been nice for Nicalis to give them some consideration with the game’s design — not everyone can be a master of high-speed platforming after all.

Some Things Are Still Effective

And this doesn’t mean the game has faulty controls. In fact, Runner 3‘s gameplay is probably the most responsive in the series as you slide, kick and sprint your way to running glory. I found no faults in how my character reacted, even as I ran into things and cursed the very fabric of my Nintendo Switch at times. (Hey, still love you, buddy.)

I also can’t fault Runner 3‘s immaculate presentation. The visuals are better than ever, really bringing the 3D world of Commander Video and his kin to life. Sure, you may wonder why some hills have to be smiling like an idiot or why there’s a big tuna can in the middle of everything. But it’s all part of Runner‘s whimsical design and I enjoy seeing every bit of it.

Oh, and can we just get Charles Martinet to narrate everything? The voice of Mario is still one of the best narrators in gaming and Runner 3 proves it with stage introductions and funny little remarks in the menu system. “RUNNER 3! Runner 3. Welcome back.” That sort of thing. The music is a delight to listen to as well; and the sound effects are about what you’d expect them to be. I just wish the characters themselves said more.

Moving, But Stuck In a Loop For Some

Had Choice Provisions and Nicalis included some sort of difficulty select or a checkpoint system to give the rookies a chance to enjoy the game as much as the pros, Runner 3 would be highly recommended across the board. But it doesn’t; and as a result, I can’t help but think the game alienates a portion of its audience that came to love previous Runner adventures. The sequel still has personality to spare; and those that want to be met with a challenge will more than certainly get it between gem runs and inspired retro levels. But it’s just a shame so many others have to be left out of the party just because they don’t have the potential to “get gud” as the Internet would humbly put it.

Maybe we could see a patch for the game that will balance things out. For now, this running party is best left to those that know their platforming skills and don’t get frustrated too easily. Everyone else may want to stick to previous Runner ground, mainly because you’ll actually get to accomplish more.

WWG’s Score: 3.5/5

Disclaimer: A review copy was provided by the publisher.