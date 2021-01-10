Rust Console Edition Gets ESRB Rating

✖

The upcoming console edition of the popular multiplayer survival video game Rust might release sooner rather than later. The Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) has released its rating for the console edition of the title, which usually happens shortly before the title is then actually published. As expected, it is rated "M" for Mature, citing blood and violence. That isn't to say the console version from Facepunch Studios and Double Eleven is releasing tomorrow, but it seems more likely that it'll release in the following months rather than the end of 2021.

Given the recent resurgence in popularity for the title thanks in large part to streaming influencers, now seems like the time to release a console version. Double Eleven confirmed just last month that the console version of Rust would not make the 2020 date. Considering that Rust itself was in Early Access for years and years before officially releasing back in 2018, the timeline between announcement and release would still be relatively short if it does drop this year.

Here's the full rating summary, straight from the ESRB, in case you are curious:

"This is a multiplayer first-person survival game in which players compete to survive in a hostile environment. Players explore the open-world environment, gather resources, create weapons (e.g., spears, machine guns, explosives), and defend themselves from wild animals and other players. Players can attack and kill enemies in frenetic combat, with successful hits resulting in large splashes of blood. Players can keep shooting animals or humans on the ground (i.e., postmortem damage), accompanied by large blood-splatter effects. Battles are highlighted by realistic gunfire and explosions. When human enemies are killed, they can be harvested for body parts and cooked for food."

Rust is currently available on PC via Steam. While a version for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One was announced in late 2019, no official release date has been set as of yet, though it is expected to release this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular video game right here.

What do you think about the ESRB rating for Rust Console Edition? Will the video game release on consoles sooner rather than later, you think? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T GameSpot]