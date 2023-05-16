Rust Previews New DLC Coming Next Month

The multiplayer survival game Rust may have launched in 2013, but that doesn't mean the developers at Facepunch Studios are slowing down new content anytime soon. In fact, the team recently dropped a big nuclear missile silo update, which added a new monument for players to explore. We now have word that next month, Facepunch is dropping a new DLC set that gives players access to new cosmetics and quality-of-life features that should prove very helpful when playing with the aesthetics of your build. While not quite on the grand scale of a nuclear silo, this shipping container DLC is sure to turn heads for players looking to gussy up their bases.

The shipping container skin DLC launches on June 1. If you decide to use it, it'll give your buildings more of an industrial look both inside and out. This follows the Adobe building skin that launched earlier this year to great reviews from the fans in terms of looks, even if they weren't as happy about the price. Shipping container buildings have been growing in popularity in the real world over the last few years, so it's neat to see them pop up in Rust.

The shipping container DLC building skin will be playable on the Rust Staging branch in 1 hour for testing and feedback!



Planned release – June 1st. pic.twitter.com/bevwHtUyz7 — Alistair McFarlane (@Alistair_McF) May 16, 2023

That said, the quality-of-life features might be the most exciting part of the update depending on what you're looking for. As part of the announcement, Facepunch producer Alistair McFarlane mentioned that the team is working on a feature that will let players change block colors simply by using the Spraycan. In the footage accompanying the tweet, this all looks pretty smooth, but McFarlane does note that this feature is "currently experimental" and players might see it changed before the June 1 release date.

Either way, this DLC update isn't going to be as game-changing as others, but it will be important for Rust players. After all, having a building with different materials from the norm isn't going to do anything other than improve creativity and immersion. That's going to be worth it for some players, but others can probably skip the shipping container DLC, especially if it's priced at $13 like the Adobe pack. Ultimately though, that decision is up to you and your wallet.