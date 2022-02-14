Rust Rumor Says Pets are Coming to the Game

It looks like Rust could be planning to add pets to the game sometime in the near future. At this time, details are minimal, but developer Facepunch Studios got fans talking when it added a branch labeled “pets” on the Facepunch commits log. In a recent video, YouTuber Shadowfrax says that the option is self-explanatory and players will soon have the option of taming pets in the game. As with any rumor, readers will want to take this with a grain of salt until some kind of official confirmation is made. Facepunch seems to be teasing something, one way or another!

“Apparently, this is exactly what it sounds like. Works begun to explore a permanent in-game pet, building on the system used for Frank from last year. As for the rest of the details, your guesses are as good as mine right now. Will we be able to tame a variety of things? Wolves are obvious, bears maybe too, but what about sharks,” Shadowfrax mused.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Pets could make for a very interesting addition to the game! There are a lot of different things Facepunch could do with the concept, and there are no shortage of fun options. Sharks seem a lot less likely compared with wolves and bears, but it’s impossible to rule anything out right now.

For those unfamiliar with Rust, the survival game debuted in 2018. While other online players are the main opponent in the game, animals can be a persistent problem, as well. The ability to tame animals in the wild could add a very interesting wrinkle to Rust, and it could end up offering a big change to the game, depending how Facepunch decides to implement it. For now, fans will just have to wait patiently to see what Facepunch Studios announces next for the game!

Rust is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Would you like to see pets added to Rust? Which animals would you like to see as part of the feature? Let us know in the comments orshare your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

[H/T: PC Gamer]