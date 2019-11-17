Popular PC Game Rust Is Coming to PS4 and Xbox One

Rust is finally coming to consoles. Developer Facepunch Studios and publisher Double Eleven have announced that the former’s incredibly popular competitive multiplayer survival game, Rust, is coming to PS4 and Xbox One in 2020. For those that don’t know: Rust has been on the scene for awhile, releasing on Steam Early Access in 2013. Initially created as a clone fo DayZ, with elements of Minecraft thrown in, Rust changed a lot during its time in Early Access. Eventually in 2018, the game left Early Access and fully launched on Steam. At this point, the peak of the game’s popularity was long gone, but to this day it remains very popular on PC.

At the moment fo publishing, there’s no word when in 2020 the port will release. Further, it’s unclear how much it will cost, but given the game costs $35 on PC, you’d assume it will be anywhere between $30 and $40. Anyway, while we are still missing quite a few salient details, the aforementioned pair did give us a brand-new trailer, which you can peep at the top of the article.

“In Rust, there is one goal above everything else: survive,” reads an official pitch of the game from publisher Double Eleven. “Conquer thirst and hunger, battle the elements, create clothing and stay safe against hostile forces including other players, scientists, bears, wolves or even succumb to fire, drowning or radiation poisoning. A game without rules, Rust doesn’t tell its inhabitants what to do. Players are free to be deceptive and aggressive with intense player vs. player combat, raiding and looting, but there is potentially even more to be earned with a team of friendly players by your side. In the struggle for survival and supremacy, players can build tiny cabins in the woods to huge scrap metal fortresses in an attempt to stay safe, as well as craft a variety of weapons, bombs and traps.”

Rust is available on PC, via Steam. At the moment of publishing — beyond PS4 and Xbox One — there’s been no word of any additional ports, such as mobile, Nintendo Switch, or Google Stadia.