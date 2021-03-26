Rust Release Date for PlayStation and Xbox Revealed

It has been a long time coming, but Rust finally has a release date for consoles. The ever-popular survival game which released on PC a few years back will finally be coming to PlayStation and Xbox platforms in short order, which will surely prove to make many around the globe who have patiently been awaiting the launch of the Console Edition.

The news was shared today by Double Eleven and Facepunch Studios that Rust: Console Edition will be releasing in a little under two months on May 21, 2021. The game will be coming specifically to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 platforms, but it will also be playable on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 via forward compatibility. This date is also in line with the previous window that we had received for the game which was simply "Spring 2021."

In addition to finally announcing the date, Double Eleven also revealed that there will be a few different iterations of the game to pick up. The standard version will retail for $49.99 and will include the base game as well as a few pre-order bonuses. The Deluxe edition will they cost $59.99 while the Ultimate edition will set you back $79.99. With these latter two versions, they include more in-game rewards and currency to use within Rust. All versions of the game are also available to pre-order right this moment.

Although it might be expected to be a one-to-one port of the PC version of the game, Rust: Console Edition will actually be a bit different. The game has been designed from the ground-up for consoles, and while it's very much meant to reflect the PC iteration that many are already familiar with, it will be much more accessible for those playing with a controller rather than a mouse and keyboard. Still, the goal of the game remains the same and will allow players to craft their own locales, items, and weapons in the pursuit of staying alive.

Are you excited to finally get your hands on Rust: Console Edition? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments section or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to talk more. Conversely, you can also check out the new trailer for Rust at the top of the page.