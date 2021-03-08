Rust PS4 and Xbox One Release Window Revealed

The upcoming console edition of the popular survival video game Rust officially has a release window: Spring 2021. After initially being announced back in 2019, news about the console version of the title has been relatively quiet since then, but a recent Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) rating indicated that it would be released sooner rather than later, and it has now been confirmed via the new announcement that Rust will release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One fairly soon.

The relatively lengthy delay between the announcement and further news isn't exactly shocking considering how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic affected things like video game development around the world. There have been plenty of release dates announced, delays announced, new release dates announced, and even further delays. Given the recent resurgence in popularity for the title thanks in large part to streaming influencers, now certainly seems like the time to finally release the console version.

Given that the title on PC was itself in Early Access for years and years before officially being released back in 2018, this is still a pretty short amount of time overall from announce to release. That is assuming it does actually release when expected, of course. Even if it were to be delayed further, it still seems like the sort of video game that would do well regardless.

As noted above, Rust is set to launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this spring. It is currently available on PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular survival video game right here.

