Rust Removing Divisive Map From the Game

Rust is removing a divisive map from the game with next month's content patch. Word comes the way of Allistair McFarlane, a producer on the game, who revealed to fans, via his personal Twitter, that while the map in question is being removed, it's not a permanent removal. Right now, there's no word when the map will be added back into the game, though console players will hope it's before the survival game comes to PS4 and Xbox One next month.

If you missed the tweet, it reveals that on May 6 -- with the aforementioned content patch -- the Hapis Island map is being removed from the game. According to McFarlane, the map will be re-added "in the near future once the backport revamp is complete."

Unfortunately, "in the near future" is both vague and subjective. It could mean a few weeks or a few months or even longer. You'd assume it won't take very long to revamp the map, but for now, that's just an assumption. Whatever the case, fans are split on the map's temporary removal, and that's mostly because fans are split on the quality of the map. Some are sad to see it go, even if it's only for a little bit, while others wish it wasn't coming back.

Hapis Island map will be removed from the map pool on May 6th content patch. Hapis will be readded in the near future once the backport revamp is complete. — Alistair McFarlane (@Alistair_McF) April 19, 2021

As always, if more details are provided by McFarlane or Facepunch Studios, we will be sure to update the story accordingly, but for now, this is everything salient.

Rust is available via the PC, and right now, only the PC. However, soon it will be available via the PS4 and Xbox One, or more specifically, it will be available on these platforms on May 21, 2021. That said, while the game is finally coming to console, there's still no word of it coming to PS5 or Xbox Series X/S.

"The only aim in Rust is to survive," reads an official pitch of the game. "To do this you will need to overcome struggles such as hunger, thirst, and cold. Build a fire. Build a shelter. Kill animals for meat. Protect yourself from other players, and kill them for meat. Create alliances with other players and form a town. Do whatever it takes to survive."