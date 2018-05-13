Watch Ryan Reynolds Play Deadpool, The Video Game

Deadpool 2 is less than a week away, and in anticipation of its release the man behind the mask, Ryan Reynolds, has, as expected, been out and about in one last promotional campaign.

His latest stop: to play some Deadpool with one of YouTube’s biggest stars, jacksepticeye.

Despite not even being up for a whole day yet, the video has already amassed over one million views, as you would expect anything starring Reynolds right about now.

During the video Reynolds confirms that he has never played 2013’s official Deadpool game from Activision and developer High Moon Games, which is probably for the best, because, well, it’s not that good.

While Reynolds never dabbled in Deadpool, he does reveal that he played “a ton” of video games when he as younger, however, now he doesn’t have any time to play due to being a father (and probably due to being a Hollywood star).

The last game Reynolds played? Castlevania, which released all the way back in 1986.

Despite not being immersed in games anymore, Reynolds at least knows of Nolan North (best known as Nathan Drake in the Uncharted series), one of the industry’s most prominent talents, and who plays Deadpool in the game. Speaking of North, Reynolds says the voice actor is super funny (he is), that he loves him (who doesn’t?), and that he’s a genius (yup).

The video is over 19 minutes long and is packed full of Reynolds being Reynolds (which is to say, awesome), funny moments, and even gets pretty sentimental at one point. It also confirms Reynolds is horrible at video games, but we still love him anyway.

For those that don’t know: Deadpool was a beat ’em up game based on the Marvel Comics character that hit back in 2013. Despite boasting talent like Nolan North and a plot created by former Deadpool comic writer Daniel Way, critics were largely lukewarm on the game.

As of November 16, 2017, it is no longer available on digital storefronts due to licensing issues.

Deadpool 2 — a sequel to 2016’s record-breaking hit Deadpool and the eleventh installment in the X-Men film series — is poised to hit theaters next Friday on May 18th.